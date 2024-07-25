On July 23, Amb. Wang Xuekun met with Hon. Yusuf MURANGWA, the new Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda.
Amb. Wang congratulated Hon. Yusuf MURANGWA on his assumption of office. Amb. Wang said, China-Rwanda relationship has enjoyed rapid development under the guidance of H.E. President Xi Jinping and H.E. President Paul Kagame, the practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results. The two sides exchanged views on China-Rwanda economic, trade and investment relations, bilateral cooperation and other aspects, and expressed their willingness to work together to promote practical cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, education, tourism and other aspects.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.