The China-Africa People-to-People Dialogue was held from May 7 to 9, 2025, in Lusaka, Zambia. Mr. Li Jun, Vice President of the China International NGO Network for Exchanges (CNIE) and former Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Her. Honour Mutale Nalumango, Vice President of Zambia, and other senior officials attended the dialogue and delivered speeches. The event brought together over 150 participants, including H.E. Han Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, and representatives from civil society organizations, universities, media houses, businesses and other sectors across China and Africa.

Mr. Li Jun said that China and Africa have always been partners who stand together through thick and thin and pursue win-win cooperation. China-Africa cooperation sets a benchmark for developing countries in exploring independent paths to modernization and contributes to advancing the reform of the global governance system. Civil societies of China and Africa should seize the opportunity to strengthen strategic planning and practical alignment, enabling civil society organizations to contribute more wisdom and strength toward building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Vice President Nalumango said that the Africa-China friendship transcends mountains and oceans and enjoys a long history. The Africa-China People-to-People Dialogue is of great significance, providing a platform for mutual learning, exchanges and cooperation among civil society organizations from the two sides. It is hoped that Africa and China would further strengthen collaboration in various fields such as education, science, technology and artificial intelligence, and fully leverage the crucial role of people-to-people friendship in driving state-to-state relations.

The China-Africa People-to-People Dialogue was organized by the African Union’s Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC). Representatives from China and Africa exchanged views on strengthening civil society partnership, establishing cooperation platforms and promoting people-to-people bonds.