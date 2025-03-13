China has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Africa's drive for enhanced energy access and industrialization, according to speakers at the Invest in African Energies Shanghai Forum. Leveraging China's expertise in technology-driven oil, gas and energy development, African firms can tap into a valuable partnership and greater investment by Chinese firms would further efforts to make energy poverty history in Africa.

With over 600 million people living without access to electricity and 900 million people without access to clean cooking solutions, Africa is seeking to leverage global partnerships to fast-track energy production and development. China stands to play a major part in facilitating this growth and the Shanghai Forum - co-organized by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) and the Shanghai Development Research Foundation - drew insight into strategic areas of collaboration.

“We want to see investments in African energy. The AEC will continue to support Chinese businesses that want to invest in China and give you the priority needed for you to invest in our beautiful continent,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

For emerging African players seeking to unlock the full potential of their underdeveloped resources, Chinese partnerships have the ability to unlock new capital and technology to advance projects. Partnerships also serve to support mature players enhance their production capacity as Africa drives long-term energy development. Phuti Joyce Tsipa, Consul General, South African Consulate-General Shanghai, highlighted the value of enhanced cooperation with China.

“Together, China and South Africa can work towards building a high-quality international community that can work on a prosperous future, centered on balanced economic growth. Increased energy investment in Africa is at the heart of our future prosperity. We see China as a critical country to partner with, not only with South Africa, but the entire continent,” she said.

The Shanghai Forum sought to bolster China-Africa relations by facilitating market entry and expansion by Chinese firms in Africa. The Forum featured the participation of 100 companies, including consulates, private firms, investors and policymakers, with presentations centering on opportunities for Chinese firms in Africa, strategies for advancing African industrialization and electrification and the impact Chinese technology will have on the African energy market.

Dr. Bieni Da, Chief Representative for China at the AEC and Yide Qiao, Vice Chairman and Secretary General, Shanghai Development and Research Foundation, underscored the need to facilitate energy ties between China and Africa. According to Qiao, “China has strong technology in green energy and cooperation can be extended to Africa.”

Chinese firms are leading in terms of innovative, low-carbon energy solutions. With a national goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060, China is supporting domestic companies through policy improvements, capital and research and development. Africa stands to leverage this expertise to advance its own development agenda. This expertise extends to the oil and gas sectors and Chinese companies have begun to expand their footprint in Africa.

Dr. Wang Zengye, Deputy Director-General of Policy Research Office, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) provided an overview of the projects CNPC has led in Africa. He said: “Bilateral relationships between China and Africa is already quite strong and high-level cooperation has been established. This ensures that investment can flow.”

China has also effectively established industrial hubs which support the economy by centralizing manufacturing. Bi Mingze, CFO of Yunan County Chuangxing Industrial Investment Group, said that the company has established an industrial hub in Yunan in China. This hub can be replicated across Africa.

The Shanghai Forum served as a prelude to the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference, slated for September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. As the largest event of its kind in Africa, AEW: Invest in African Energies fosters collaboration and investment in Africa. For Chinese companies, the event offers a strategic opportunity to gain insight into African projects while strengthening ties with African firms.

“If you work in any energy field, we are able to help you connect with key stakeholders. We support policy that enhances local content and infrastructure development. It is time to invest in Africa,” stated Johnson Kayode Obembe, Sales Director, African Energy Week.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.