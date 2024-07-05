MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 will host its first CEO Assembly on December 2, one day before the conference and exhibition officially opens in Dakar from December 3-4, under the patronage of Senegalese President Birame Souleye Diop.

This invitation-only event will gather up to 30 global CEOs from diverse sectors, including oil and gas majors, independent producers, renewable developers and technology innovators. This exclusive event offers a unique opportunity for CEOs to engage in confidential, open dialogue with government representatives. Held under Chatham House Rules, it ensures a safe space for candid idea exchanges.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships, and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas, and power sector. Visit http://apo-opa.co/3L9vhO0 to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

The discussions will tackle industry challenges, foster strategic partnerships and influence the future of the MSGBC energy sector. Topics include unlocking the region's energy potential, emphasizing natural gas and green hydrogen development, forecasting industry trends, implementing best practices and exploring investment opportunities and regulatory frameworks.

Africa is at a crucial stage in its energy evolution, with abundant resources making it a key destination for exploration and production. MSGBC countries, such as Mauritania and Senegal, have become focal points for major ventures, like the Grande Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project by bp and Kosmos and Woodside's Sangomar oil project. These projects are set to shape the region's evolving energy landscape during the transition.

The Sangomar project produced its first oil in June 2024, with its initial phase targeting an estimated gross oil resource of 231 million barrels and aiming to produce up to 100,000 barrels per day. Concurrently, the GTA project is scheduled to commence gas production in the third quarter of 2024, it aims to yield approximately 2.5 million metric tons per annum of natural gas. Additionally, the MSGBC region boasts abundant renewable energy prospects, exemplified by large-scale green hydrogen initiatives such as the Chariot and TotalEnergies' Green Hydrogen 10 GW Project Nour or the 35 GW GreenGo’s Megaton Moon project in Mauritania.

The CEO assembly promotes a balanced approach to African energy development, focusing on innovation and responsible resource management. It provides a platform for open industry discussions to address challenges, seize opportunities and shape the future of the sector for sustainability and prosperity.