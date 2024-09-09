On this occasion, His Eminence expressed great appreciation to Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand for granting a royal audience during his official visit to Thailand from 5-8 July 2024 as the guest of the Royal Thai Government. His Eminence also praised Thai people for co-existing peacefully with a spirit of tolerance in a multi-cultural society. This historic visit of Grand Imam Sheikh of Al-Azhar to Thailand also coincided with the 70th anniversary of the Thai-Egyptian diplomatic relations this year.

On 2 September 2024, Mr. Thanabordee Joothong, Chargé d'affaires a.i., paid a courtesy call on His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam Sheikh of Al-Azhar, to present a financial contribution in the amount of 1,280,409.73 Egyptian Pounds (equal to 1 million Thai Baht) from the Royal Thai Government as a token of appreciation for the annual scholarships provided by His Eminence as well as for taking good care of many Thai students who study at Al-Azhar University throughout the years.

