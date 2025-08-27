Five Members of Parliament from the Committee of Physical Infrastructure will carry out an oversight visit to the Nakivubo drainage channel and report back to Parliament.

The Chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), Hon. Medard Sseggona revealed that the Speaker Anita Among had directed the Chairperson of the Committee on Physical Infrastructure to carry out the oversight visit.

Sseggona read the contents of the letter from during a meeting with officials from Kampala capital City Authority (KCCA) led by the Lord Mayor, Hon. Erias Lukwago on Tuesday, 26 August 2025.

The KCCA leadership had sought parliamentary intervention on matters pertaining to redevelopment of the Nakivubo drainage channel in downtown Kampala.

On 18 August 2025, President Yoweri Museveni directed the Prime Minister to approve businessman Hamis Kiggundu’s plan to redevelop Nakivubo channel and support him in its implementation.



Sseggona revealed that the team is expected report on their findings within 14 days o.

“In light of those developments, it is the view of this committee that we shall not proceed with a matter that is before another committee of Parliament. We are advising the Clerk (of the committee) to ensure that matters related to this particular issue be sent to that committee,” Sseggona said.

He added that inquiries into other matters related to encroachment onto KCCA land as contained in the Auditor General’s report for the year ended December 2024 shall continue to be investigated.

A section of MPs on the committee challenged the directive.

Hon. Allan Ssewanyana (NUP, Makindye Division West) noted that committees severally work together in handling matters before them and sought to justify the intervention of COSASE on the matter of redevelopment of Nakivubo drainage channel.

“I did not hear the Speaker communicate her position in the directive to this very particular committee,” Ssewanyana added.



Mawokota North MP, Hon. Hillary Kiyaga questioned the validity of the oversight directive which Sseggona confirmed was duly authored and signed by the Speaker.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who addressed the media after the meeting wondered why the process of investigation should not be allowed to continue.

The redevelopment project by Kiham Enterprises started after the directive from the President.

The development has seen environmentalists, politicians and civil society criticize the move.

The KCCA technical wing also halted the development until formal plans for the project are submitted.