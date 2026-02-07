The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expresses his deepest concern and strongly condemns the drone attack carried out against Kisangani Airport, in eastern the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and claimed by the armed movement AFC/M23.

The Chairperson underscores that this attack, directed against an airport infrastructure located in a major urban centre and gravely endangering civilian populations, constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law, in particular the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution. He recalls that, in the absence of objective evidence establishing the strictly military nature of the target, such infrastructure retains its presumption of civilian character and, as such, benefits from full protection under international law.

In light of the relevant instruments of the African Union, in particular the 1999 OAU Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Terrorism and its 2004 Protocol, the Chairperson of the Commission considers that this attack may amount to an act of terrorism. He strongly reaffirms that non-state armed groups cannot invoke any political, security or military justification to legitimize acts that target or endanger civilians or civilian infrastructure. Such acts may also entail the individual criminal responsibility of their perpetrators and sponsors, in accordance with applicable international law.

The Chairperson of the Commission warns against the expansion of hostilities to cities far from the front lines, which constitutes a major factor of escalation and poses unacceptable risks to national and regional stability, as well as to the already critical humanitarian situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In this regard, the Chairperson of the Commission calls on AFC/M23 to immediately cease all hostilities, to renounce the use of indiscriminate means and methods of warfare, and to strictly comply with the commitments undertaken within the framework of ongoing peace efforts. He urges all concerned parties to proceed, without delay and in good faith, with the full implementation of the Doha Agreement, as an essential foundation for an effective ceasefire, lasting de-escalation and a return to political dialogue.

The Chairperson of the Commission reaffirms the African Union’s unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and renews the African Union’s commitment to support, in close coordination with relevant regional and international mechanisms, all credible initiatives aimed at restoring peace, security and stability in the eastern part of the country.