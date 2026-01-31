The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in parts of Tigray Region of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and expresses deep concern over recent developments.

The Chairperson re-emphasizes the paramount and continued importance of the preservation of the hard-won gains achieved under the AU-led Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) between the Government of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, signed in Pretoria on 2 November 2022.

The Chairperson calls upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from actions that could undermine confidence, and resolve all outstanding issues through constructive dialogue, in full adherence to the obligations and spirit of the Permanent COHA.

The African Union reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the full and effective implementation of the Permanent COHA and reiterates its continued support for the Parties throughout this process of peace building and reconciliation.

In this regard, the African Union, through its high-level Panel on Ethiopia, remains ready to scale up facilitating the dialogue, cooperation, and confidence building between the Parties, in support of sustainable peace and stability in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.