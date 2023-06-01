Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, International Cooperation and Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad Mahamat Saleh Annadif met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Chad Talib bin Mohammed Al Mankhas.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.