CEVA enhances position in growing market in Western Africa

Domestic EFL customers in Nigeria gain greater access to global markets

Wide range of logistics, customs solutions available

CEVA Logistics, a global leader in 3PL logistics, and EFL Africa (https://EFL.Africa/), a leading logistics company in Nigeria, announced today the formation of a joint venture in Nigeria—CEVA EFL Limited. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the shared ambition of both companies to expand their footprint and strengthen their presence in key global markets.​

As one of the largest and most dynamic logistics markets in the world, Nigeria serves as a strategic gateway to West Africa. The CEVA EFL joint venture strengthens the combined position of CEVA Logistics and EFL in Nigeria, reinforcing the roles as both players in the West African logistics ecosystem.

CEVA EFL combines EFL’s strong local presence and operational excellence in Nigeria with CEVA Logistics’ extensive global network and end-to-end logistics capabilities. CEVA’s presence in over 170 countries ensures seamless connectivity between Nigeria, West Africa, and the rest of the world. Together, the joint venture will deliver integrated, customer-centric logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in Nigeria and the surrounding region.​

Enhanced Capabilities for Customers​

The joint venture offers a range of consolidated and fast-tracked services to customers in Nigeria, including dedicated barge operations. Shipping containers can be moved from Lagos ports to Inland Container Depots (ICDs) using the JV’s barges, reducing dependence on road networks and significantly shortening transit times.​ The joint venture’s comprehensive ICD infrastructure includes 140,000 square meters of ICD space in two locations, Ikorodu and Apapa, also enclosing an export processing terminal, EPT. .​ In addition, the joint venture offers customs clearance services through its licensed, in-house team, ensuring efficient, reliable customs processing.​

The joint venture between EFL and CEVA Logistics is driving significant value for Nigeria by bringing a global logistics leader into the market, fostering knowledge transfer to local employees, and empowering EFL to accelerate its growth and strengthen its presence in the region.

Sylvain Kluba, Vice President of Finance IMEA at CEVA Logistics, said:​ “This joint venture represents a bold step forward in our commitment to connecting Nigeria and West Africa to the world. By combining CEVA’s global reach and logistics expertise with EFL’s deep local knowledge and infrastructure, the CEVA EFL joint venture is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless and reliable solutions to our customers. Together, we are creating a logistics ecosystem that drives growth and unlocks new opportunities in this high-potential market.”​

Yemi Adunola, CEO of EFL, said:​ “We are thrilled to partner with CEVA Logistics to launch CEVA EFL. This collaboration underscores our shared vision of transforming logistics in Nigeria and West Africa. By leveraging our combined strengths, we are not only addressing the challenges of this complex market but also creating value for our customers through efficient, integrated and customer-focused solutions. CEVA EFL is a testament to our commitment to driving progress and fostering economic growth in the region.”​

About CEVA Logistics:

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at approximately 1,700 facilities. With 2025 revenue of US$18.3 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

About EFL Africa:

EFL Africa is a leading logistics company in Nigeria with its headquarters in Lagos. It operates one of the largest off-dock facilities providing comprehensive freight logistics services including bonded import and export terminals, marine and barge logistics, ground haulage, container depot services, freight forwarding and secure warehousing. EFL’s strategic locations in Nigeria and infrastructure enable coordination between major ports and inland logistics hubs with the resilient supply chains it has built to navigate Nigeria’s dynamic trade environment with confidence. EFL handles thousands of TEUs annually to strengthen regional trade flows in the import/export ecosystem in Nigeria, contributing to the national ports' cargo throughput of 129.3 million metric tonnes and container traffic of 2.1 million TEUs in 2025.