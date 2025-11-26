On 28 December 2025, the Central African Republic (CAR) will elect its president for a new term. This presidential election is a historic step in consolidating peace after years of transition, strengthening institutional stability and, through citizen mobilisation, demonstrating the Central African Republic's growing leadership as a key actor in regional security, national reconstruction and the responsible exploitation of its natural resources for inclusive development.

The Africa24 Group is rolling out an exceptional bilingual (French-English) editorial operation to enable citizens, decision-makers and national, regional, continental and global public opinion to discover the resilience, cultural riches and deep aspirations of the Central African Republic.

Discover the CAR here: https://apo-opa.co/3XQXhMB

Interviews with leaders, exclusive debates on the major issues at stake in the election, campaign journals and immersive reports.

Through Africa24 and Africa24 English, two full HD channels, discover our exceptional TV&Digital offering with exclusive programming:

Interview : Exclusive interviews with candidates from the presidential majority, the opposition and independents, who outline their plans for a reconciled and prosperous Central African Republic.

: Exclusive interviews with candidates from the presidential majority, the opposition and independents, who outline their plans for a reconciled and prosperous Central African Republic. Africa News Room : 52 minutes of debate and analysis with the candidates or their representatives alongside Central African, sub-regional and international experts on the challenges of lasting peace and development.

: 52 minutes of debate and analysis with the candidates or their representatives alongside Central African, sub-regional and international experts on the challenges of lasting peace and development. Campaign Journal: With our reporters spread across the 16 districts, follow daily: candidate profiles, the expectations of Central Africans, behind-the-scenes coverage of rallies and campaign caravans, the country's successes, and a postcard from a district, village or iconic site.

The Africa24 Group 360° coverage and global broadcasting to 120 million households

Watch ‘Central African Republic Presidential Election 2025’ live, on replay and on demand on all your screens at :

AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) et AFRICA24 English (channel 254) of the Canal+ Africa bundle

(channel 249) et (channel 254) of the On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform.

Africa's first HD streaming platform. On www.Africa24TV.com which offers you a full access to all our programmes.

Africa24 Group

About the Africa24 Group:

Launched in 2009, the Africa 24 Group is the continent's leading TV and digital media publisher, with four full HD channels broadcast in the major cable packages. A leader among decision-makers and senior executives on the continent, Africa24 in French and Africa24 English, the Group is the pioneer and leader in African news channels. Africa24 has strengthened this leadership through sport with Africa24 Sport, Africa's leading channel dedicated to sports news and competitions, and Africa24 Infinity, the first channel dedicated to creative industries that showcase the creative genius of African youth in art, culture, music, fashion, design and more.…

The leading audiovisual brand on the continent, the AFRICA24 Group has four full HD television channels, each a leader in its segment :

AFRICA24 TV : Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia

: Leading French-language source for African news, published by AMedia AFRICA24 English : Leading African news source exclusively in English.

: Leading African news source exclusively in English. AFRICA24 Infinity : The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture.

: The creative talent channel dedicated to music, art and culture. AFRICA24 Sport : Leading sports and competition news channel.

The AFRICA24 Group publishes myafrica24 (Google store and App Store), the world's first HD streaming platform in Africa available on all screens (television, tablet, smartphone, computers) ... More than 120 million households have access to Africa24 Group channels through major operators such as Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell, etc., and more than 8 million subscribers on various digital platforms and social networks.

