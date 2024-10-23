The Central African Pipeline System (CAPS) is advancing as a key infrastructure project aimed at enhancing energy access and economic development in the region. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, President of the Strategic Partnership and Fund Committee of CAPS, will deliver an exclusive presentation on the ongoing project at the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference next month, providing key insights into its current status, development scope and associated investment opportunities.

The CAPS involves a 6,500-km network of pipelines connecting the oil and gas resources of 11 Central African countries. The initiative will link together storage depots, LNG processing plants, power plants, pumping stations, truck loading stations, refineries and entry and discharge points. Once operational, the CAPS aims to address energy poverty by improving access to affordable energy throughout the region, with the goal of making Central Africa an "energy poverty-free zone" by 2030​. Seven countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the project’s development to date.

According to remarks by Obiang Lima at the Angola Oil&Gas conference earlier this month, the CAPS has a threefold mission to address Africa's deficits in food security, energy and manufacturing. Positioned as a cornerstone of regional cooperation, CAPS aims to stimulate economic growth, expand energy access and accelerate industrialization throughout Central Africa. Obiang Lima will provide updates on the project's progress – from the planning and construction phases to anticipated timelines for completion – as well as shed light on key project milestones, regional partnerships and the various opportunities for stakeholders and investors to participate in this landmark initiative.

Obiang Lima also highlighted the advantages of pipeline systems in driving economic and industrial development across Central Africa. Pipelines offer a highly reliable and efficient means of long-distance transportation with the lowest energy consumption for their operation. Their high capacity allows for the transport of large volumes of oil, gas, water and chemicals without the need for intermediate storage, as well as future potential for transporting hydrogen. They are particularly effective in navigating difficult terrain and remote areas, ensuring consistent and reliable energy delivery to both consumers and industries. Moreover, pipelines play a crucial role in maintaining stable fuel pricing across rural and urban regions by mitigating transport-related cost disparities, thereby promoting fairer and more inclusive access to energy resources.

“The Central African Pipeline System is a game-changer for the region's energy sector. It represents a major step toward establishing a robust intra-African energy market, enhancing energy security and facilitating regional economic development. This presentation aims to provide investors with critical information on how they can be part of this transformative journey,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.