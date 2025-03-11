Following the example of the international community, the ECOWAS Centre for Gender Development (CCDG) celebrated International Women’s Day on Wednesday 05 March 2025 at the Azalaï Hotel in Dakar. This year’s celebration, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS, was an opportunity to discuss the situation of women in West Africa, particularly as regards respect for their rights to equality and justice.

Alongside the various events planned in the Community, the CCDG organised a formal ceremony for the signing of a Partnership Agreement between ECOWAS and the Ministry for the Family and Solidarity of the Republic of Senegal concerning support from ECOWAS for the setting up of a production unit for reusable sanitary towels in Senegal.

In view of the impact of the lack of sanitary towels on girls’ performance, due to their repeated absence from school, and the growing need of women affected by obstetric fistula and the elderly, ECOWAS is planning to build three production units for sanitary towels and reusable nappies in the ECOWAS region, including one in Senegal.

This project is part of a wider vision of economic empowerment and social protection for women and girls. As well as producing affordable sanitary towels, the unit will create jobs for women affected by obstetric fistula and provide work placements for young girls. It will also help to prevent school dropF-outs by providing teenage girls with appropriate hygiene products.

On the environmental front, this initiative responds to a concern to reduce the ecological impact of disposable sanitary towels, which are responsible for a significant quantity of non-biodegradable waste, and to provide access to reusable and durable products, adapted to the needs of teenage girls and elderly people suffering from incontinence.

The ceremony was attended by the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Senegal, the Commissioner for Development and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission, the Director of the CCDG, the Director of Gender Equity and Equality representing the Senegalese Minister for the Family and Solidarity, the Regional Directors for West and Central Africa of UNFPA, UNFEMMES and representatives of GIZ. The event was also attended by sectoral ministries, civil society organisations, medical and pharmacy students, NGOs and women’s networks working in the field of care for the elderly and obstetric fistula. In addition to the official ceremony, students gave testimonials on their experiences, and a call to action was launched to make the product available in schools, universities and training centres.