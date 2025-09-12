The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) proudly announces this year’s 20 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars, celebrating the visionaries shaping Africa’s energy future. The 20 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars represent the full spectrum of the energy industry across Africa – from oil to natural gas and renewables – and have emerged as the drivers of the African energy sector. Representing both public and private companies, these women have demonstrated that their commitment to the industry goes beyond their job scope, to empower others, uplift communities and create lasting change across the African energy sector.

In alphabetical order:

Annie Cyrielle Okouma, Production Chemistry Engineer, SLB – Gabon

Annie Cyrielle Okouma is a trained chemical engineer, working for global technology company SLB in Gabon. Since joining the company, she rose the ranks, starting as a trainee laboratory technician and field engineer and now working as a production chemistry engineer.

Ashanti Kutala Mbanga, Program Manager, SANEDI – South Africa

Ashanti Kutala Mbanga, Project Manager at South African National Energy Development Institution, leads South Africa’s energy efficiency labelling program. She advocates for women and youth inclusion, serving as Vice-Chairperson of the Association for Females in Energy Efficiency.

Carolina Ana da Graça, Business Analyst, Chevron - Angola

Angolan professional Carolina Ana da Graca, a Chevron Angola Business Analyst, holds a degree in maritime transportation. An award-winning researcher, she is pursuing a master’s in transportation planning, specializing in maritime cybersecurity challenges.

Chisom Okolie, Senior Associate, Udo Udoma&Belo-Osagie - Nigeria

Nigerian lawyer Chisom Okolie, Senior Associate in energy and finance, advises multinational clients on complex transactions. Recognized as a Rising Star, she co-authors legal publications and champions women’s advancement in business law.

Elisangela Neto Fernandes, Global Asset Manager: Production Systems, SLB - Angola

Angolan geologist Elisangela Neto Fernandes began offshore as a Field Engineer in 2012. Rising through technical, global coordination and leadership roles, she now manages Surface Production Systems across Angola and Central East Africa.

Fiona Magomere, Power System Control Engineer, Kenya Power&Lighting Company - Kenya

Kenyan engineer Fiona Magomere, Power Systems Control Engineer at Kenya Power&Lighting Company, champions sustainability and clean energy access. A STEM mentor and storyteller, she advocates for collaboration to advance Africa’s inclusive energy transition.

Hunadi Nkabonwa Mahlanyane, Acting Line Manager, Coal&Civil Department, Eskom - South Africa

A trained technician, Hunadi Nkabonwa Mahlanyane is currently the Acting Line Manager in the Coal&Civil Department at South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom. Having studied electrical engineering at Witbank Technical College, she now plays a central role within Eskom.

Jakobina Junias, Founding Partner&CEO, Amperra Charging Company - Namibia

Namibian entrepreneur Jakobina Junias, CEO of Amperra Charging Company, pioneers sustainable EV solutions. A University of Namibia graduate, she champions environmental sustainability and innovation, positioning ampperra as a trusted African electric mobility brand.

Jesupelumi Ajibola, Training Business&Service Delivery Manager, SLB – Cameroon

Jesupelumi Ajibola, Training Business&Service Delivery Manager at SLB, is a petroleum engineer with international experience. Holding a master’s from Imperial College London, she has worked for some of West Africa’s leading energy companies.

Joy Nancy Ogechi, Energy and Project Engineer, Kenya Power&Lighting Company - Kenya

Joy Nancy Ogechi, Energy and Project Engineer at Kenya Power, has over seven years’ experience managing development projects. She enhances healthcare, infrastructure, and socio-economic productivity through multilateral and government-financed energy initiatives.

Justina Erastus, Founder, Youth in Oil and Gas Summit - Namibia

Namibian lawyer-in-training Justina Erastus, Founder of the Youth in Oil and Gas Summit, champions youth inclusion. She empowers young professionals through advocacy, education and engagement in Namibia’s evolving energy landscape.

Kavenamuua Kgosiemang, Field Engineer, SLB - Namibia

As Field Engineer at SLB, Kavenamuua Kgosiemang manages operations, data acquisition and reporting for well development projects. Her technical role supports decision-making critical to sustainable, long-term oilfield success.

Keleadile Ruda, Founder, Women in Energy – Botswana

Botswana’s Keleadile Ruda, Co-Founder of Women in Energy, is a solar PV specialist with five years’ experience. She leads projects from design to commissioning while mentoring women and youth in STEM.

Lydia Kapangila, Founder&CEO, Africa Youths in Energy Network – South Africa

Lydia Kapangila, Founder and CEO of Africa Youths in Energy Network, is dedicated to collaboration, sustainable growth and youth empowerment. She drives continental change through business acumen, advocacy and strategic leadership.

Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel, Head: Integrated Gas Ventures, Asharami Energy – Nigeria

Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel, Head of Integrated Gas Ventures at Asharami Energy, is a respected energy leader. With expertise in operations optimization and cross-functional leadership, she drives revenue growth and champions innovative business strategies.

Nancy Murithi, Green Growth&Climate Change Officer, Kenya Association of Manufacturers - Kenya

Nancy Murithi, Green Growth and Climate Change Officer at the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, advances energy efficiency and climate policy. An award-winning trainer and advisor, she empowers organizations and youth across Africa.

Nisia Ingles Pinto, Fluids Construction Engineer, SLB – Angola

Angolan engineer Nisia Pinto, Well Construction Fluids Engineer at SLB, specializes in cementing operations. With strong field expertise, she ensures drilling safety, reliability and innovation across Angola’s oil hubs in Soyo and Luanda.

Ololade Olubi, Division Manager Economics, Oando Energy Resources – Nigeria

Ololade Olubi, Division Manager of Economics at Oando Energy Resources, is a petroleum economist with 12+ years’ experience. She leads project economics, strategy and new ventures, shaping upstream development across Africa.

Rana Badi, CSR Project Lead, TotalEnergies - Libya

Rana Badi, CSR Project Lead at TotalEnergies, has over a decade’s experience in CSR, communications and digital transformation. She leverages dual master’s degrees to drive impactful social investment and sustainability programs.

Yetunde Margret Sorinola, CFO, Egbin Power Plc – Nigeria

Yetunde Margret Sorinola, CFO of Egbin Power Plc, is a governance-focused finance leader in power generation. She specializes in compliance, risk management, tariff modeling and financial stewardship of capital-intensive energy projects.

“The AEC believes that these 20 women represent the future and we look forward to having many more women on the list in years to come. These women are not only recognized for their amazing careers, but for their work and commitment across their respective communities. This is a testament to what happens when women are given opportunities to lead in the industry – going beyond executing their jobs to championing communities and mentoring others to become part of the larger African energy family” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.