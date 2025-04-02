Women entrepreneurs made sales worth thousands of dollars at a mini bazaar.

“Despite the challenges of poverty in our community, I have become more self-reliant through the skills I’ve gained from ITC initiatives. I no longer struggle to afford basic necessities, and I am determined to succeed in all my business plans.” – Betty Poni, Nile Organics Ltd.

“I’ve lived in fear every moment of my life due to the countless conflicts, but I won’t let that stop me from running my business and maintaining my records. As a proud beneficiary, I made $2,800 in cash sales today!" – Mama Awuro, New Dawn Life Ltd.

On March 7, 2025, two determined women— Mama Awuro and Betty Poni—stood tall among a cohort of women entrepreneurs at the International Women’s Day (IWD) Market made possible through the EU-funded MARKUP II programme and ITC SheTrades.

For Betty Poni, the journey was one of transformation. A passionate producer of South Sudanese gum arabic and coffee, she had the product but lacked the skills and knowledge to market it effectively. Like many small business owners, Poni struggled with branding, packaging, and reaching new customers.

Through MARKUP II, she received targeted training on product presentation, brand visibility, and customer engagement—learning how to create packaging that resonated with buyers and told her story. These tools not only elevated her business but also boosted her confidence. At the IWD Market, she sold $3,100 worth of her products and, more importantly, left with something money can’t buy: belief in her ability to grow and compete.

Mama Awuro's story was shaped by a different struggle—decades of conflict, uncertainty, and survival. She had built a business in the face of adversity, selling local food products like jam, okra, shea butter, and tea.

But she often operated in the shadows, unsure of how to scale or keep financial records, and constantly wary of what tomorrow might bring. MARKUP II helped her unlock that next level. She was coached on record-keeping, pricing, and refining her product presentation. For the first time, she felt in control of her business.

On March 7th, she confidently displayed her goods, connected with buyers, and achieved a staggering $2,800 in sales. “I refuse to let fear stop me,” she declared.

Their stories reflect the broader impact of the International Women’s Day Market 2025, held at the European Union (EU) compound in Juba. Organized under the ITC SheTrades initiative and MARKUP II, the one-day market brought together 18 women-led enterprises, showcasing a rich variety of locally made products—gum Arabic, leather goods, coffee, and more.

The event provided a critical platform for women entrepreneurs to sell directly to buyers from the diplomatic corps, NGOs, and the private sector. Collectively, participants earned over $10,000 in sales, building valuable trade linkages and gaining insights into customer preferences.

Officially opened by EU Ambassador Timo Olkkonen, the exhibition sent a powerful message about the role of women in South Sudan’s economic development. Ambassador Olkkonen acknowledged the barriers women face—security concerns, cultural norms, and limited infrastructure—but praised their resilience: “We admire the strength and determination of South Sudanese women. Despite the odds, you are building, creating, and contributing to this country’s future.”

Lucy Okello, ITC’s SheTrades Coordinator, shared, “Packaging has long been a barrier for women. Through MARKUP II, we’re offering hands-on support and equipping entrepreneurs with the skills and resources they need to grow.”

She also pointed to the untapped potential in South Sudan’s leather industry, noting that most animal hides are discarded rather than processed, representing a missed opportunity for economic growth.

The day was filled with more than just transactions—it was a marketplace of learning and connection.

Participants interacted with branding experts, gained exposure to product standards, and networked with fellow entrepreneurs and international buyers. As one entrepreneur shared, “Branding is about quality, not quantity—something we had not previously understood until today.”

Yet, even as the market celebrated its successes, it cast a spotlight on the ongoing challenges women face in South Sudan:

Access to finance remains limited due to high interest rates and lack of collateral.

Infrastructure gaps, such as unreliable electricity and inadequate roads, hamper business operations.

Cultural norms and insecurity continue to restrict women’s mobility and opportunities.

Many women lack technical and digital skills necessary for business expansion.

Market access, especially to regional and international buyers, is still a major hurdle.

Despite these barriers, the energy and impact of the IWD Market 2025 signaled something deeper as Poni Olive from Corner Stone Wall Ltd., another successful participant, put it: “We can proudly say that we have gained the skills and knowledge needed for success. Knowledge is power—that’s why I felt confident making great sales today. We made it! And what better way to celebrate than on this year’s International Women’s Day? Thank you to the EU and ITC for making this possible.”