In a heartfelt celebration today, President Wavel Ramkalawan and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan joined family and friends to honour Mrs. Antoinette Barrack, Seychelles’ oldest living resident, on her extraordinary 106th birthday.

Born on January 8, 1919, Mrs. Barrack continues to inspire those around her with her vibrant spirit, sharp memory, and delightful sense of humor. Her infectious energy filled the room as she expressed sincere gratitude to all who came together to mark this remarkable milestone.

President Ramkalawan delivered an emotional tribute during the celebration, lauding the dedication of Mrs. Barrack’s family in preserving her health and happiness. Offering prayers of thanksgiving, he reflected on the privilege of having such an inspiring figure in the Seychelles community and expressed hope for many more joyful celebrations in the future.

The festivities were enriched by the presentation of special gifts from the President, the Cascade district where Mrs. Barrack resides, and the Ministries of Family and Local Government. The gestures symbolized the deep admiration and respect held for this incredible woman, whose life serves as an enduring source of inspiration.

Mrs. Barrack’s 106 years are a living testament to the strength of family, the power of community, and the profound value of cherishing our elders. Her story continues to shine as a beacon of hope for the Seychellois people, reminding all of the enduring joy and wisdom found in life’s journey.