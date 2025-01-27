The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) (www.SECAM.org), the coordinating organ of the Catholic Church in Africa, is seeking skilled volunteers to contribute to the life of the Catholic Church across Africa. Volunteers will work directly with the SECAM Secretariat, in a variety of areas including communications, marketing, digital marketing, project management, executive assistance, and translation and interpretation (English-French-Portuguese).

These volunteer opportunities will allow individuals to play an integral role in advancing the mission of the Church in Africa, fostering collaboration across dioceses, and contributing to social and community development initiatives. The roles offer valuable experience at an executive level, working within a dynamic and impactful environment.

Positions are remote/online (unpaid) with a minimum commitment of 2 days per week for at least 3 months. Volunteers can be based anywhere in the world.

SECAM is seeking skilled volunteers in the following areas:

Communications: Develop and execute strategies to enhance SECAM’s visibility.

Marketing: Drive campaigns to promote SECAM's mission.

Digital Marketing: Enhance online engagement and presence.

Project Management: Oversee and implement key initiatives.

Executive Assistance: Provide high-level administrative support.

Translation and Interpretation (English-French-Portuguese): Ensure effective communication across language barriers.

Application deadline: February 30, 2025.

Interested candidates can apply here: https://apo-opa.co/4hd5qDe

This is an excellent opportunity to make a tangible impact in the Church’s noble mission while gaining professional experience that will enrich your CV and broaden your network.

According to the 2022 State of the World’s Volunteerism Report compiled by the United Nations, the global number of volunteers stands at 862.4 million. Embracing volunteerism provides individuals with unparalleled firsthand professional experience, allowing them to enrich their CVs with valuable expertise gained through meaningful contributions.

About the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM):

The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) was born out of the decision of the African Bishops during the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) to establish a forum in which they could speak with one voice on matters pertaining to the Church in Africa. The establishment of SECAM is therefore the result of the Bishops’ resolve to build a continental structure in order to bring forth the African vision to the whole Church.

Seeing the importance of such an Association for Africa, the Congregation for the Evangelisation of the Peoples invited the Presidents of the Regional Episcopal Conferences for consultations in 1968.

Consequently, the first visit of a Pope to Africa, in modern times, was seen as a very opportune occasion for the launch of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar. This was therefore done during the visit of His Holiness Pope Paul VI in Kampala (Uganda) in July, 1969.

Thereafter, it was agreed to establish the Headquarters / Secretariat of SECAM in Accra, Ghana. There are three official languages of SECAM, namely, English, French and Portuguese. SECAM functions through eight regional conferences, each made up of a cluster of national episcopal conferences.

www.SECAM.org