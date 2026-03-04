Cassava Technologies (www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a global technology leader of African heritage, today announced the launch of the Cassava Cloud Partner (CCP) programme. The programme will enable mobile network operators (MNOs) and system integrators across Africa and Latin America to consume, resell, or distribute AI, Cloud, and digital services using Cassava’s infrastructure and technology platforms.

“Through the CCP programme, we are working with partners to extend access to AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, digital capabilities and solutions enabling enterprises, developers, and entrepreneurs across the continent to build and deploy AI-powered solutions,” said Ahmed El Beheiry, Group COO and Group Chief Technology&AI Officer, Cassava Technologies. “We are expanding Africa’s sovereign AI ecosystem to build solutions that address the continent’s unique challenges while creating new opportunities for growth and digital inclusion.”

CCP will provide Cassava’s customers and partners with four clear value propositions. These include access to NVIDIA Cloud Partner solutions, Cassava’s complete turnkey AI Factory, its own native AI solutions and CAIMEx (http://apo-opa.co/409Eeyj), a localised multi-model platform that provides unified access to leading AI models through regional AI factories. Through CAIMEx, customers will gain unified access to advanced tools like the Customer Experience Conversational Interface (CECI) (http://apo-opa.co/4rd9WWl), Geospatial AI Ops (http://apo-opa.co/40cescP), and Cassava Autonomous Networks (http://apo-opa.co/40H6j05).

Cassava empowers customers to deploy compute capabilities in a scalable, perfectly orchestrated manner from day one, following local compliance policies.

Through the CCP programme, Cassava is removing barriers to entry, such as high upfront infrastructure costs, through a flexible managed approach. This supports Cassava’s broader strategy to build a sovereign cloud and AI ecosystem, spanning national and enterprise deployments, to enable governments and enterprises across Africa to access advanced AI infrastructure while maintaining control over their data and digital platforms.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a global technology leader of African heritage, providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure that enables digital transformation. Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers with products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company's ambition of establishing itself as a leading global technology company of African heritage.

https://www.CassavaTechnologies.com