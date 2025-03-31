Pan-African technology company Cassava Technologies (www.CassavaTechnologies.com), in a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, has launched a community engagement initiative focused on South Africa. Through this initiative, the two organisations will establish training hubs for youth in the local communities that will help spur employment opportunities in the renewable energy industry.

By prioritising renewable energy skills development, energy efficiency, and community microgrids, the initiative will empower the next generation to lead in the transition to clean energy. Activities will be focused in Johannesburg and Cape Town, where Cassava and Microsoft operate.

The project’s training hubs will play a vital role in equipping Africa’s women and youth with the skills they need to thrive in the renewable energy industry and ensure that the benefits of the energy transition are realised by all.

Cassava Technologies, through its renewable energy company and co-location companies, will be a key player in this collaboration. Their local renewable energy expertise will ensure that the initiative delivers tangible benefits linked to clean energy jobs and projects to the communities that are involved. Through this initiative, Cassava and Microsoft are supporting community engagement and sustainable development in the region and across the continent, which lays the groundwork for expansion into other African markets.

Finhai Munzara, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Cassava Technologies, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with Microsoft on this project, which ensures that we bring all Africans along as we transition to a digitally connected future using sustainable energy. By leveraging our technological expertise, on-the-ground experience, and Microsoft's global reach, we are poised to make a lasting, positive impact on South African communities.”

"We are pleased to work with Cassava to support climate initiatives in South Africa that enhance local communities, ensuring that those all have the tools to thrive," said Markus Swart, Director of Data Centre Operations in South Africa at Microsoft.

About Cassava Technologies:

Cassava Technologies is a global technology leader of African heritage providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure enabling digital transformation. Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers' products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company's ambition of establishing itself as a leading global technology company of African heritage.

www.CassavaTechnologies.com