The award-winning VUKA Group (www.WeareVuka.com) has officially launched the Carbon Markets Africa Summit (CMAS), a purpose-driven, high-level continental gathering that will take place from 21 to 23 October 2025 in Johannesburg. Designed as Africa’s flagship platform for carbon finance, CMAS brings together policymakers, investors, standards bodies, developers and corporates to drive practical, inclusive climate action and unlock Africa’s carbon value at scale.

Carbon markets are quickly becoming one of Africa’s most promising opportunities for climate finance and sustainable development. Yet the complexity of validation, verification, regulation and monetisation continues to challenge project developers, financiers and governments alike.

“This isn’t mining or retail. The returns, timelines and requirements are different,” says Olivia Tuchten, Principal Climate Change Advisor at Promethium Carbon. “There’s money to be made and good to be done - but only if stakeholders upskill and understand the process.”

CMAS is Africa’s response – a strategic event focused on building confidence, closing knowledge gaps and accelerating real transactions.

Strategic Moment: Africa's Carbon Future and the Global Agenda

The timing of CMAS is particularly significant. With growing global momentum around carbon pricing and the operationalisation of Article 6, the outcomes of the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in November are expected to influence the future architecture of global carbon markets.

As the G20 debates issues like carbon border adjustment mechanisms and international credit standards, Africa must be ready to respond with a united, informed voice. CMAS provides a platform for African stakeholders to strategically align, share technical insights, and sharpen positions – not only for G20, but also in preparation for COP30, where climate finance and carbon market governance will again take centre stage.

“We are in the right place and at the right time today to ensure that Africa benefits from carbon markets,” says Prof Anthony Nyong, Director of Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank.

A Unique Value Proposition: What Sets CMAS Apart

Pan-African Focus with Global Reach : Prioritising African leadership while connecting to international buyers, standards and financiers.

: Prioritising African leadership while connecting to international buyers, standards and financiers. Ministerial Roundtable (21 October): A closed-door session convening African environment, climate and finance ministers to align policy priorities and amplify Africa’s voice at COP30 and G20.

(21 October): A closed-door session convening African environment, climate and finance ministers to align policy priorities and amplify Africa’s voice at COP30 and G20. Deal-Making Platforms : Investor roundtables, project showcases, deep-dive workshops and curated networking designed to convert conversations into transactions.

: Investor roundtables, project showcases, deep-dive workshops and curated networking designed to convert conversations into transactions. Integrity&Compliance : Navigate voluntary and compliance carbon markets with rigor, exploring Article 6, regional frameworks and global best practice.

: Navigate voluntary and compliance carbon markets with rigor, exploring Article 6, regional frameworks and global best practice. Project Visibility : Spotlight on investable, Africa-based carbon projects with real climate and community impact.

: Spotlight on investable, Africa-based carbon projects with real climate and community impact. Pre-COP30 Momentum: CMAS will help unify African market positions and technical readiness in the lead-up to multilateral climate finance negotiations.

Advisory Board: A Multi-Sectoral Powerhouse

To ensure CMAS reflects Africa’s diverse needs and opportunities in carbon markets, an influential advisory board has been convened, including:

Andrew Gilder – Director, Climate Legal, South Africa

Andrew Ocama – Eastern Africa Alliance on Carbon Markets and Climate Finance, Uganda

Bianca Gichangi – Regional Lead – Africa, VCMI, Kenya

Brett Stacey – Director, Carbon Zero Verification, United Kingdom

Dr Olufunso Somorin – Regional Principal Officer, AfDB, Kenya

Heather McEwan – Regional Representative, Verra, South Africa

Javier Mazanares – CEO, Allen Manza, Panama

Lawrence Cole-Morgan – Carbon Credit Trading Lead, Standard Bank, South Africa

Mathis Granjon – Trader, Green Steps, Netherlands

Maxime Bayen – Operating Partner, Catalyst Fund, Spain

Olivia Tuchten – Promethium Carbon, South Africa

Reshma Shah – Lead, Carbon Markets, FSD Africa, Kenya

Bernardin Uzayisaba, Carbon Market Programme Specialist, UNDP, South Africa

Ibrahim Shelleng, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Government of Nigeria

A Pathway to African Ownership

“Africa is still not maximising its potential. We need to do things differently,” says Olufunso Somorin, AfDB. “One of the challenges is that there are many good project developers who have very good ideas, but they don’t have the resource to jumpstart their idea into an investable project.” Somorin continues: “The AfDB has created the African Carbon Support Facility, and we are hoping to start off with a $100 million capitalisation.” Among the goals are supporting countries towards market-creating policy shifts, and the bulk of the funds will provide resources to project developers and assist in validation costs. “The AfDB wants to increase the number of African-owned, African-based and African-led project developments on the ground,” he adds.

According to Lawrence Cole-Morgan, Standard Bank, “the carbon markets provide Africa with the ability to monetise its significant carbon sequestration potential to fund socio-economic development and badly needed adaptation, while making a meaningful contribution to combatting climate change.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Ocama, Eastern Africa Alliance on Carbon Markets and Climate Finance, is of the opinion that “each country is at a different level of readiness to actively participate in the carbon markets. To the seven Alliance countries, these markets are an important avenue for finance owing to their accountability and the measurability of their outcomes.”

Event Details

21 October – Pre-Summit Day

Carbon 101 seminar

High-impact dialogue by the Global Trust Project

22–23 October – Main Summit

Plenaries

Ministerial Roundtable

Investor roundtables

Hands-on workshops

Sector-focused dialogues

Deal-making and networking

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

Organised by VUKA Group

With more than 20 years of experience delivering high-impact B2B events across Africa, VUKA Group is the independent, B-BBEE-compliant force behind platforms like Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Enlit Africa, Smarter Mobility Africa, and DRC Mining Week.

Contact:

Tailor-made partnerships

Natalie Kruger

+66 (0) 65 614 8605

Natalie.kruger@wearevuka.com

Portfolio Director – Green Economy

Emmanuelle Nicholls

+27 (0) 83 447 8410

emmanuelle.nicholls@wearevuka.com

Website: www.CarbonMarketsAfrica.com