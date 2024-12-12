Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotels.com) proudly announces the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town (https://apo-opa.co/3ZPodhO), marking the South African debut of its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection. Poised on Cape Town’s iconic Atlantic coastline, the meticulously refurbished hotel embodies a harmonious blend of modern sophistication, local heritage, and the tranquil energy of its breathtaking surroundings.

The hotel’s design takes inspiration from the dramatic meeting of land and sea, capturing the powerful yet calming essence of the Atlantic Ocean and the rugged beauty of Table Mountain. Natural materials like timber, brass, and stone echo South Africa's raw yet refined landscapes. A color palette of oceanic blues, sandy neutrals, and earthy tones complements intricate patterns, that nod to the region’s Kaapse Fynbos, vibrant fauna, and renowned Winelands.

African craftsmanship is woven seamlessly into the interiors, with locally sourced materials and bespoke art installations reflecting Cape Town's rich cultural tapestry. A dedicated bespoke art gallery features curated pieces showcasing local fashion and architecture, adding a contemporary yet authentic touch to the hotel's elegant public spaces.

"We are delighted to introduce the Radisson Collection brand to South Africa with this remarkable property in Cape Town, a city renowned for its natural beauty, history, and cultural vibrancy. By transforming the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town through an extensive refurbishment, we've elevated this beloved landmark into a true destination that captures the very essence of Cape Town. Guests can now immerse themselves in the city’s charm from the perfect vantage point, enjoying unmatched luxury and comfort," said Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa, and South East Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group.

The hotel offers 175 rooms and suites, each designed to provide both comfort and sophistication. Floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies invite guests to revel in sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean or the marina. Thoughtful design ensures an intuitive flow of spaces, blending plush furnishings with bespoke amenities for an elevated guest experience. The gentle soundscape of ocean waves, layered natural lighting, and contemporary luxury touchpoints—like metallic accents juxtaposed with organic weaves—underscore the hotel’s mission to balance urban vibrancy with coastal tranquility.

Dining at the Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town is a celebration of local and international flavors. The renowned Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar, and Terrace offers an extensive menu crafted from the freshest ingredients, complemented by unmatched ocean views. A refurbishment of the iconic Tobago Restaurant and Terrace is slated for July 2025, promising an even more elevated dining experience. The newly introduced Waveside Café, located in the west atrium, provides a luxurious deli and café experience, featuring light meals and bespoke Radisson Collection items for guests to enjoy or take home.

The hotel is also home to a variety of flexible event spaces, making it an ideal venue for both business functions and celebrations. With three event rooms that can be combined to accommodate up to 350 guests and an intimate boardroom for smaller gatherings, Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town provides a versatile space complemented by marina views and dedicated boardwalk access.

“Our team is thrilled to welcome both our cherished loyal guests and new visitors to this extraordinary Cape Town destination. With every detail thoughtfully curated, from our luxurious rooms to our world-class dining and rejuvenating wellness experience, we are committed to offering an elevated experience that surpasses expectations,” said Clinton Thom, General Manager of Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town.

For relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel boasts an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, and the Amani Spa and Wellness Center, offering tranquil treatments in a serene setting.

The opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town underscores Radisson Hotel Group’s dedication to delivering unparalleled luxury and immersive experiences in South Africa. By blending contemporary elegance with authentic local culture, the hotel sets a new standard for luxury hospitality on the continent.

For more information or to book, click here: https://apo-opa.co/3ZPodhO.

