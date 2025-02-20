Reaffirming its Commitment to Long-Term Partnerships: Canon’s Exclusive Event Focused on Technological Advancements and Market growth in Egypt

Canon's strategic return to Egypt delivered an immersive visual experience, featuring dedicated zones for key verticals: Commercial Print, In-House Production, Corporate, Education, Retail, CAD, and Interior Décor.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com), a leader in imaging technology, hosted an exclusive event named- ‘The Innovation Summit’ in Cairo, Egypt on 18 and 19 February. This exclusive gathering for business partners and end-customers underscored Canon’s commitment to strengthening relationships and enhancing customer experience with key partners, reaffirming its leadership in the Egyptian printing market, and showcasing cutting-edge technological advancements that drive innovation and efficiency.

As Egypt’s print industry continues its evolution—driven by digital transformation, rising demand for high-quality production, and increasing investments in automation—Canon’s presence in the market remains pivotal. The country's commercial printing sector is projected to grow significantly, with the digital printing market expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during the forecast period (https://apo-opa.co/4k6AxSD). Event like ‘The Innovation Summit’ plays a crucial role in bridging technology with business needs, offering tailored solutions that empower partners across various industries. This platform enabled Canon to reinforce its leadership in Egypt’s printing market, showcase its advanced solutions, and demonstrate its unwavering commitment to seamless workflow integration, industry-specific innovations, and expanding its dealer and distribution network to ensure greater accessibility.

Amine Djouahra, B2B Business Unit Director at Canon Central and North Africa, shared: “At Canon, we are committed to empowering our partners and customers by providing innovative solutions that drive efficiency and enable customisation across industries. This event is a testament to our ‘Master the Basics’ strategy in action—strengthening our presence, enhancing service excellence, and delivering value-driven solutions. By showcasing our cutting-edge technologies, we are equipping businesses with the essential tools to thrive in digital printing and meet the evolving demands of various industry verticals.”

The event was designed to deliver an engaging, hands-on experience across four key zones, each strategically curated to highlight Canon’s expertise in different industry verticals:

Commercial Print Zone: Focused on high-volume digital printing, this zone showcased the Canon imagePRESS V1350 (https://apo-opa.co/4bb3c5i), illustrating Canon’s role as a partner in digital transformation. Designed for government institutions, commercial print centers, publishing houses, and media companies, it highlighted seamless offset-to-digital workflow integration, advanced Color management, and scalable solutions tailored to business growth.

Focused on high-volume digital printing, this zone showcased the Canon imagePRESS V1350 (https://apo-opa.co/4bb3c5i), illustrating Canon’s role as a partner in digital transformation. Designed for government institutions, commercial print centers, publishing houses, and media companies, it highlighted seamless offset-to-digital workflow integration, advanced Color management, and scalable solutions tailored to business growth. Central Print Room: Designed for in-house production efficiency, this zone featured the Canon imagePRESS V900 (https://apo-opa.co/4b6JRlE), emphasizing Canon’s market-leading expertise in supporting businesses with cost-effective, sustainable, and high-performance print strategies. Targeted at entry-level printing houses and in-house production teams, it reinforced Canon’s commitment to optimizing operational workflows.

Designed for in-house production efficiency, this zone featured the Canon imagePRESS V900 (https://apo-opa.co/4b6JRlE), emphasizing Canon’s market-leading expertise in supporting businesses with cost-effective, sustainable, and high-performance print strategies. Targeted at entry-level printing houses and in-house production teams, it reinforced Canon’s commitment to optimizing operational workflows. CAD&Retail Zone: Showcasing the Canon imagePROGRAF TM-350 (https://apo-opa.co/4bb3cCk), this section highlighted technical precision and visual impact, demonstrating end-to-end CAD/GIS workflows and the value of technical drawings. AEC companies and print service providers (PSPs) for posters and POS print solutions engaged in live demonstrations of Canon’s technical printing capabilities.

Showcasing the Canon imagePROGRAF TM-350 (https://apo-opa.co/4bb3cCk), this section highlighted technical precision and visual impact, demonstrating end-to-end CAD/GIS workflows and the value of technical drawings. AEC companies and print service providers (PSPs) for posters and POS print solutions engaged in live demonstrations of Canon’s technical printing capabilities. Interior Decor Zone: Canon’s flagship printing solutions, the Colorado series (https://apo-opa.co/41orZzt) and the Arizona series (https://apo-opa.co/4b4mA3H), were highlighted in this interactive experience, designed for signage and graphic producers, as well as indoor and outdoor décor specialists. Guests had the opportunity to order personalized wallpaper printed on the Colorado, which was later delivered to their homes.

Canon’s flagship printing solutions, the Colorado series (https://apo-opa.co/41orZzt) and the Arizona series (https://apo-opa.co/4b4mA3H), were highlighted in this interactive experience, designed for signage and graphic producers, as well as indoor and outdoor décor specialists. Guests had the opportunity to order personalized wallpaper printed on the Colorado, which was later delivered to their homes. Photobooth Zone: This dedicated zone showcased Canon’s complete workflow from input to output. Using the EOS R system (https://apo-opa.co/3CVFAos) for image capture and the Canon imagePROGRAF PRO series (https://apo-opa.co/41l3HpZ) for high-quality printing, attendees experienced a seamless, hands-on demonstration of Canon’s imaging and printing capabilities in action.

A key highlight of the event was the exclusive awards, recognizing the outstanding contributions of long-standing partners and customers. Awards were presented in three prestigious categories: Long-Service Customers with Canon, High Print Volume Customers, and Selected Canon Partners with proven commitment and excellence. These accolades reinforced Canon’s dedication to nurturing strong, long-term partnerships that drive market success.

With customer experience at the heart of this year’s strategy, ‘The Innovation Summit’ was a testament to its commitment to empowering businesses with transformative technology. By delivering unparalleled hands-on engagement, fostering deeper industry connections, and enabling partners to harness the full potential of Canon’s innovations, the event cemented Canon’s position as the preferred brand for business growth in Egypt’s evolving print landscape.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/3CVYc7Q) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com