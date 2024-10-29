Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging solutions, recently concluded its annual dealer conference at the Hilton Habtoor City in Dubai, recognizing and rewarding its top-performing partners. The event, themed “ICE: Innovation, Customer, and Experience,” brought together 144 channel partners, system integrators, and value-added resellers from across Africa to celebrate achievements, foster partnerships, and explore future opportunities.

As part of Canon’s commitment to fostering closer relationships with its partners, the conference focused on strengthening ties with channel partners, system integrators, industry verticals and value-added resellers, to drive success and growth in the African imaging market. The conference provided attendees with in-depth market insights, Canon’s strategic vision for Africa, and innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of businesses and consumers. To celebrate and recognize these efforts, Canon held a gala dinner and an awards ceremony to honor top-performing partners in B2B and B2C categories.

AWARD WINNERS-

B2C Awards

B2C Special Recognition Award - UGC: Universal Gift Center (Kenya) - Recognized for exceptional contributions to Canon's user-generated content initiatives, fostering brand loyalty and driving consumer engagement.

Best B2C Channel Partner - EOS R Mirrorless System: Kareem Stores (Egypt) - Recognized for exceptional sales performance and customer engagement in promoting Canon's cutting-edge mirrorless technology.

Best B2C System Integrator - Tender Business for Pro Video: Snapshot (Kenya) - Honored for outstanding contributions to the professional video market, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.

Best B2C Channel Partner - Business Inkjet&Laser Color: Elissa Distribution - Acknowledged for outstanding performance in the business inkjet and laser color segment, driving market growth and customer satisfaction.

B2B Awards

B2B Special Recognition Award: Infodis - Recognized for exceptional contributions to Canon’s business development initiatives and strategic partnerships.

Best B2B Channel Partner - Workspace: Clemce Investments Limited - Honored for exceptional performance in the workspace solutions segment, delivering innovative and efficient solutions to businesses.

Best B2B Channel Partner - Very Light Production: Clouds Integrated Solutions - Recognized for outstanding contributions to the very light production market, providing cutting-edge solutions and expert support.

Best B2B Channel Partner - Large Format Print: Emultec - Acknowledged for exceptional performance in the large format print segment, delivering high-quality solutions and unparalleled customer service.

Best B2B Channel Partner - Production Print: Delta - Honored for outstanding contributions to the production print market, providing innovative and efficient solutions to meet the diverse needs of businesses.

President’s Award: Chames Plus Technologies - Honored for outstanding overall performance, exceptional customer service, and strong commitment to Canon’s business objectives.

“By recognizing and rewarding our top-performing partners, we underscore our commitment to fostering strong relationships and driving mutual success,” said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central&North Africa. “Our partners are instrumental in delivering innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences. Together, we will continue to shape the future of imaging and empower businesses and individuals across Africa.”

This awards ceremony not only recognized individual achievements but also underscored Canon’s strategic approach of partnering closely with leaders across different industry verticals to drive innovation and customer experience.

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon's business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon's in-country presence and focus.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa's rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

