Canon Europe today announces its recognition as an Industry Leader in Quocirca’s prestigious 2024 Print Security Landscape report. This distinction highlights Canon’s (www.Canon-CNA.com) commitment to providing globally consistent and innovative security solutions&services for secured print and document management that outpace competitors. The report specifically highlights Canon’s flagship print management platform, uniFLOW Online, as one of the key elements of its security offering, noting its power to support organisations with safeguarding credentials across devices, documents and data.

The report from Quocirca is based on the views of IT decision makers across the US and Europe (France, Germany and UK) and provides insights into the offerings of major print vendors. The resulting market research commends Canon for its continual investment and innovation in this business-critical segment, whilst highlighting the following attributes.

Key highlights from the Quocirca Report:

Broad and comprehensive portfolio: Canon has a mature, security-centric portfolio which embraces hardware, software, and services. Its comprehensive product range includes technology such as the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range, which offers built-in advanced security features for example multifactor authentication.

Mature print management platform: Canon offers its flagship uniFLOW Online platform – a technology which provides a consistent, standardised approach to security across customers’ print environments. It allows users to print securely from anywhere whilst enabling home printers to be connected for an extra layer of security.

Differentiated scan workflow and capture capabilities: Canon has a strong heritage in document capture and workflow, which is bolstered by its advanced document security features. It’s information management platform delivers integrated and secure capture and workflow automation, making it the ideal solution for customers looking to advance the security of their print environment beyond devices to encompass document workflow.

Integrated IT and print security strategy: Canon offers enhanced capabilities around threat detection, device protection, and secure capture and printing. It also provides superior fleet management tools and device lifecycle security subscriptions services, alongside detailed health check services for its customers.

Marc Bory, Vice President, Digital Printing&Solutions Marking&Innovation at Canon Europe comments: “This important report sheds light on the increasingly challenging threat landscape that we are now operating in. Now, more than ever, we must provide customers with enhanced security solutions&services that seamlessly integrate with their existing IT infrastructure, which are easy to implement and configure. We’re delighted to be recognised by Quocirca as a leader in print security which is testament to our continual innovation and our dedication to delivering solutions that meet and exceed the evolving security needs of our customers”.

