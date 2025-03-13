The collaboration with Kings and Queens Art Academy in Bariga leverages local expertise to deliver hands-on photography workshops, fostering creative skills, empowering young people, and creating career opportunities in photography and filmmaking.

This Canon Miraisha partnership in 2025 will see increased numbers of young adults trained in photography skills, with 120 participants from two communities enrolled in the upcoming workshops.

Canon Central and North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com), the leading printing and imaging solutions provider, is pleased to announce the expansion of its inspiring collaboration with Kings and Queens Art Academy in Lagos, Nigeria, aimed at nurturing young talent. Building on the outstanding achievements of the previous year, in which 100 aspiring young students from Bariga in Lagos received training in photography and filmmaking, this year will see the initiative, under Canon’s Miraisha Programme, extend to Makoko community, one of the largest slum communities in Africa.

Embodying Canon’s corporate philosophy, “Kyosei”, which means living and working together for the common good, 120 young individuals from both communities will have the opportunity to receive photography and filmmaking training through a series of four comprehensive week-long workshops during March and April. This year’s increased participation rate, with an emphasis on gender balance, reflects Canon’s strong commitment to diversity and inclusive access to education and creative opportunities.

Photography Skills to Empower Africa’s Youth

The workshops will be hosted at the Kings and Queens Art Academy in Bariga, providing easy access for participants from the two communities. Designed to offer a comprehensive learning experience, the sessions cover theoretical training, hands-on practical exercises, and outdoor shooting sessions, ensuring participants develop both technical expertise and artistic vision. Topics include camera handling, composition, and storytelling through images, helping participants master the fundamentals while refining their creative skills. Upon successful completion, participants receive a certification, equipping them with recognized credentials to pursue opportunities in photography and filmmaking, ultimately transforming their lives and communities.

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa elaborated on the importance of such programmes, saying, “As an organisation that places great emphasis on people and social impact, Canon’s Miraisha programme works to empower Africa’s youth. We’re so pleased to be, once again, collaborating with Kings and Queens Art Academy to provide a platform to support vulnerable and less privileged young people through photography workshops in their own communities, using local resources.”

The Miraisha Programme has already made significant strides in transforming lives. Four talented participants from last year were awarded scholarships to pursue further education at the prestigious PEFTI Film Institute in Lagos, underscoring the programme’s effectiveness and Canon’s commitment to nurturing future talent.

Supporting Nigeria’s Creative Industry

Kings and Queens Art Academy has been a cornerstone of cultural and artistic education in Bariga since 2013. It is renowned for reviving African cultural heritage and empowering children through art. The Academy’s community initiatives include children’s art festivals in Lagos and the surrounding areas, celebrating arts development in marginalised communities.

Adewale Ayodeji, Director and Founder of Kings and Queens Art Academy, says, “We are proud to partner with Canon’s Miraisha Programme again to empower the youth of Bariga and Makoko with creative skills and open doors to new possibilities and successful careers in photography. This partnership has allowed us to extend our reach and impact, giving opportunities to even more young people.”

The successful expansion of its collaboration with the Kings and Queens Art Academy reaffirms Canon’s role as a leader in youth empowerment and creative skills training. Through strategic initiatives like the Miraisha Programme, Canon continues to impact lives, foster community relationships, and grow Nigeria’s creative industry.

Click here to learn more about Miraisha Programme: https://apo-opa.co/3DHsYBF

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4bQd707) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com