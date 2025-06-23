Canon Inc. (www.Canon-CNA.com) announced that two of its RF lenses for 3D VR video — the RF5.2mm F2.8 L DUAL FISHEYE (released in December 2021) and the RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE (released in June 2024) — will offer compatibility with “Apple Projected Media Profile” (hereafter “APMP”), a QuickTime movie profile that will be supported by the Apple Vision Pro spatial computer developed by Apple Inc. (hereafter “Apple”) [1]. Canon has also announced that it will make its RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens (released in November 2024) compatible with “spatial photo,” and that it will help to further expand the 3D VR market through collaboration with Apple going forward.

Canon launched the EOS VR System for capturing VR video in 2021, and since then has met the needs for VR video production in diverse fields including entertainment, tourism, and education. In June 2024, the company announced the RF-S7.8mm F4 STM DUAL, a lens capable of recording “spatial video,” which is a type of 3D footage with a sense of depth, for the Apple Vision Pro. Through these developments, Canon has been helping to expand the range of expression available in 3D VR.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), hosted by Apple on June 9, 2025, Apple announced visionOS 26, the newest OS for the Apple Vision Pro. In conjunction with this announcement, two of Canon’s RF lenses for 3D VR video, RF5.2mm F2.8 L DUAL FISHEYE and RF-S3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE, will offer native playback of “APMP,” which will be supported by visionOS 26, scheduled to be released in the latter half of 2025. Specifically, footage shot with these lenses and compatible cameras [2] can be converted to “APMP” using the EOS VR Utility [3] app, making it even easier for users to enjoy a high-quality, immersive experience with the Apple Vision Pro.

By updating EOS VR Utility, the RF-S7.8 mm F4 STM DUAL will also be able to handle not only “spatial video” but also “spatial photo,” which is a 3D image that allows users to enjoy a sense of depth as a still image, when combined with Canon’s mirrorless camera models EOS R7 (released in June 2022) and EOS R50 V (released in May 2025). Additionally, in mid-July 2025, the EOS R50 (released in March 2023) will also be made compatible with the EOS VR SYSTEM through a firmware update, thereby enabling both “spatial video” and “spatial photo.”

Going forward, Canon will further strengthen the EOS VR SYSTEM in collaboration with Apple to meet the creative needs of pro users who strive to produce stunning immersive video as they explore new ways of storytelling.

[1] Apple Vision Pro, QuickTime, and visionOS are trademarks of Apple Inc. [2] RF5.2mm F2.8 L DUAL FISHEYE can be mounted on the following cameras: EOS R5 (July 2020), EOS R5C (March 2022), EOS R6 Mark II (December 2022), EOS R5 Mark II (August 2024), EOS C400 (September 2024), EOS C80 (November 2024). RF-S3.9 mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE can be mounted on: EOS R7, EOS R50 V. As of June 9th, 2025. [3] “APMP,” “spatial video” and “spatial photo” are only supported by the macOS version of EOS VR Utility. Some features may require a fee.

