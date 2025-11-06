Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) unveils an exciting dual release: the powerful EOS R6 Mark III and innovative RF 45mm F1.2 STM prime lens – both designed for storytellers looking to elevate their creativity.

The EOS R6 Mark III is a powerful stills camera with advanced filmmaking features, offering exceptional quality and control for photographers covering a range of subjects from sports and wildlife to weddings and portraits. Positioned above the EOS R6 Mark II, the EOS R6 Mark III offers significant upgrades in resolution, tracking, and connectivity offering additional choice alongside the existing EOS R5 and EOS R6 models.

Joining the lineup is the innovative RF 45mm F1.2 STM, Canon’s lightest f/1.2 RF lens at just 346g. This lens stands out in its category – it is ultra-fast, features smooth autofocus and delivers performance without a professional-level price tag. The lens introduces Canon’s widest aperture to the enthusiast range for the first time, offering excellent low-light performance and greater creativity. The RF 45mm F1.2 STM is a game-changer for photographers seeking depth of field control and outstanding creative results.

EOS R6 Mark III: Quality meets performance

The EOS R6 Mark III delivers an exceptional balance of resolution, speed and reliability – making it a versatile tool for a wide range of photography styles. Featuring a newly developed 32.5 megapixel full frame sensor and 40fps continuous shooting [1], it captures more detail than the EOS R6 Mark II while maintaining impressive speed. With an expanded buffer capable of handling up to 150 RAW images in a single burst (when using CFexpress cards), intelligent autofocus tracking, and robust filmmaking features, the EOS R6 Mark III is built for action. Its customisable controls and weather-resistant body [2] make it a resilient and adaptable camera that fits seamlessly into any creative workflow – from sports and wildlife to events, landscapes and portraits.

The EOS R6 Mark III excels in low light [3], offering an ISO range up to 64,000 for clean, detailed images even in challenging conditions. In-camera crop modes effectively extend reach – perfect for wildlife and sports – while up to 8.5 stops [4] of combined image stabilisation keep handheld shots sharp and steady.

This camera also demands less storage than the EOS R5 line, offering a well-balanced trade-off between file size and performance. It supports faster workflows, eases storage requirements and still delivers the image quality that users expect.

Never miss a moment

The EOS R6 Mark III is a reliable companion for high-pressure occasions like sporting events, weddings, and red carpets, with several new and improved features over its predecessors. Improved tracking algorithms lock onto moving subjects – including trains, airplanes, and horses – with greater ease, while the Register People Priority function allows users to pre-select 10 faces for priority tracking. For even more peace of mind, pre-continuous shooting records 20 frames in H+ mode before the shutter is pressed, in full RAW, JPEG, or HEIF.

Discover your inner filmmaker

For photographers expanding into video, the EOS R6 Mark III offers a seamless and confident entry into the world of filmmaking. It captures stunning 7K RAW Light footage up to 60p, delivers beautifully detailed oversampled 4K 60p with cinematic motion and supports 4K 120p for even slower, more dramatic results. Full HD 180fps recording is also available for creative slow-motion effects.

Content can easily be repurposed across platforms with Open Gate, a capability that captures the entire sensor's output to enable more flexibility in framing, stabilisation, and post-processing. It also supports pro-level tools like waveform monitor, proxies, metadata tagging, full-size HDMI, and 4-channel audio.

Built for a smoother workflow

The EOS R6 Mark III introduces a range of new and improved features that also support a smarter, faster workflow. Dual aspect markers frame for multiple platforms in one shot, while a redesigned control tab offers a customised shooting experience. For better organisation and security, dual card slots support the fast and high-capacity CFexpress Type B and the widely used UHS-II SD. Quick and secure file transfers are also guaranteed thanks to built-in wireless connectivity, with support for the latest 5 GHz Wi-Fi [5] and Bluetooth 5.1.

Key features of EOS R6 Mark III:

32.5 megapixel resolution

40fps [1] electronic shutter

Up to 8.5-stop IS [4]

[4] Wi-Fi [5] and Bluetooth

[5] and Bluetooth CFexpress and UHS-II SD card slots

Up to 7K RAW video

Open Gate

RF 45mm F1.2 STM: Fast aperture, high impact

The RF 45mm F1.2 STM marks several firsts, introducing Canon’s first f/1.2 aperture non-professional RF lens, weighing under 350g and offering autofocus at an accessible price point. Positioned within the enthusiast RF lens range, it is designed to inspire creative experimentation with beautifully shallow depth of field and expressive low-light imagery. Until now, the super-fast f/1.2 aperture was exclusive to lenses costing much more, with users now able to explore cinematic storytelling, lifestyle shoots and portraits with stunning clarity and mood. Canon’s STM AF technology ensures subjects stay sharp, allowing photographers to focus on their vision.

Designed for everyday versatility

The RF 45mm F1.2 STM is highly versatile with a constant length with separate focus and control rings making it a strong choice for hybrid storytellers. The RF 45mm F1.2 STM also has a convenient 67mm filter size and a minimum focusing distance of 45cm, giving creatives the freedom to fine-tune their results. This new lens also features a durable metal mount, 9-blade aperture, and compatibility with Canon’s focus breathing correction technology, all working together to deliver lasting performance and stunning results.

Key features of RF 45mm F1.2 STM

Lightweight at 346g

45mm standard focal length

Super-fast f/1.2 aperture

STM autofocus motor

Dedicated control ring

9-blade aperture

Super Spectra coating

Focus breathing correction compatibility

More power. More creativity.

Launched side by side, these two products expand Canon’s growing EOS R System of high-performance creative tools. The EOS R6 Mark III bridges the gap between the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R6 Mark II for storytellers that need both resolution and speed, while the RF 45mm F1.2 STM sets a new benchmark for fast-aperture lenses. Together, these launches continue Canon’s mission to empower photographers with tools that are designed to elevate creativity at every level.

[1] Up to 40 fps continuous shooting with electronic shutter. Speed may vary depending on subject, shooting conditions, or battery level. [2] Dust and water resistance requires all covers (card/battery, terminal, shoe cover, etc.) to be securely closed. While designed for durability, the camera is not fully impervious to dust or water droplets. [3] Low-light autofocus down to –6.5 EV is achievable during still photo shooting, with an f/1.2 lens, Centre AF point, One-Shot AF, at 23°C/73°F, ISO100. Excluding RF lenses with Defocus Smoothing coating. [4] Up to 8.5-stops of stabilisation based on CIPA standard using the Electronic Shutter. Performance may vary depending on lens used and shooting conditions. [5] Wi-Fi use may be restricted in certain countries or regions.

