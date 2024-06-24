Canon Inc. (Canon-CNA.com) announced that it is developing the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens for its popular EOS R7 camera, enabling users to capture life’s most precious moments in spatial video, and then relive those memories on the Apple Vision Pro. The new DUAL lens is the latest addition to Canon’s EOS VR System lineup and will be available later this year. Canon is the first camera manufacturer to introduce a dedicated, interchangeable lens that enables pro users to capture stunning spatial video to experience on the Apple Vision Pro.

With the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens, videographers can record gorgeous spatial video even in the most challenging lighting conditions. After capturing video with the interchangeable lens, the EOS VR Utility app transforms the video captured from the camera to spatial video, which viewers can enjoy on the Apple Vision Pro.

The RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens features a field angle that is similar to a person’s field of view, which enables videographers to naturally capture memorable moments. The lens is also equipped with a high-speed autofocus mechanism, so users of all levels can record amazing spatial video.

Canon launched the EOS VR System for capturing immersive and VR video in 2021, and since then has met the needs for video production in diverse fields including entertainment, tourism, and education. The EOS VR System features dual lenses and utilises the left and right lenses to produce beautiful content with incredible depth and dimension. To streamline the video production workflow, the light entering from the respective lenses is recorded on a single CMOS sensor, which eliminates the need for camera position adjustments or synchronization prior to shooting, or the need for piecing together footage after filming.

The RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens is the latest example of how Canon is continuing to meet the creative needs of pro users who strive to produce stunning immersive video as they explore new ways of storytelling.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (http://apo-opa.co/4bK66gP) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com