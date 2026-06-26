Canon showcased its commercial print portfolio at TechnoPrint Expo 2026 in Cairo, including imagePRESS and varioPRINT systems

In partnership with Delta, Canon showed how its technologies boost productivity, speed turnaround, and support shorter print runs for Egyptian PSPs.

​Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging and print solutions, showcased its latest commercial print technologies at TechnoPrint Expo 2026 in Cairo, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the digital transformation of Egypt's printing industry. In partnership with Delta, Canon demonstrated a range of production print solutions designed to help print service providers increase productivity, reduce turnaround times, and meet growing demand for high-quality, short-run digital printing. The technologies were showcased during the three-day exhibition, held from 18 to 20 June at the Cairo International Convention Centre.

Accelerating Digital Transformation in Egypt's Printing Industry

Egypt is one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, and its printing sector faces pressure to modernise. Rising customer expectations, tighter margins, and a demand for shorter print runs have compelled businesses to rethink their operations. TechnoPrint Expo, the leading exhibition for the printing, packaging, and advertising industries in the country, attracted manufacturers, suppliers, and print professionals from across the region.

Empowering Print Service Providers Through Innovation

Ayman Aly, Marketing Director, B2B, Canon Middle East, said, "Egypt is one of the region's most dynamic and rapidly evolving print markets, making it a key focus for Canon Middle East. TechnoPrint Expo 2026 provided an ideal platform to connect with customers, partners and industry professionals, while demonstrating how Canon's latest production print technologies can help businesses adapt to changing customer expectations and increasing demand for high-quality, short-run print applications. Through our collaboration with Delta, we are empowering print service providers with innovative solutions that enhance productivity, deliver exceptional print quality and create new opportunities for growth. Our participation reflects Canon's continued commitment to supporting the digital transformation of the printing industry in Egypt and across the region, enabling businesses to become more agile, competitive and future-ready.

“At TechnoPrint Expo 2026 in Cairo, our partnership with Canon showcased how advanced production print solutions are helping print service providers boost productivity, shorten turnaround times, and meet the growing demand for high – quality, short- run digital output in Egypt’s evolving print landscape”, said, Mohamed Younes , CEO at Delta Trading

Canon also used its presence at the expo to strengthen its overall approach to customer engagement. In line with its ‘Closer to Customer’ strategy, Canon’s team at the stand interacted with attendees to understand their business challenges and gauge how its business could meet their needs. Canon also emphasised its commitment to sustainable practices, recognising that environmental performance is an increasingly critical factor for print businesses in the region.

Building the Future of Print in Egypt

Through its participation in TechnoPrint Expo 2026, Canon reaffirmed its role as a trusted partner to Egypt's printing industry. By combining innovative technologies, local partnerships and customer-focused support, Canon continues to help print businesses adapt to changing market demands and build sustainable growth for the future.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Middle East

Mai Youssef

e. mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Middle East:

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East is based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers’ creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.Canon-ME.com