Canon EMEA (Canon-CNA.com) is partnering with Nature Seychelles, a leading non-profit organisation in the Western Indian Ocean, and the Coral Spawning Lab (CSL), to lead a first-of-its-kind project designed to safeguard the Seychelles’ vital marine ecosystems. The project aims to restore and protect coral reefs against climate change by embracing a new method of coral regeneration in the region.

Canon will provide investment to Nature Seychelles for the construction and operation of a coral breeding facility as well as Canon imaging equipment to enhance observation and documentation of coral spawning, to be used in citizen science, and for education and awareness. Canon’s equipment will allow researchers to witness coral spawning events in detail previously not seen before.

This will be the first of its kind in the region and will enhance Nature Seychelles’ new Assisted Recovery of Corals (ARC) facility, a land-based coral aquaculture facility aimed at boosting coral restoration efforts to save reefs from the impacts of climate change.

With support from Canon and CSL, Nature Seychelles will develop a deeper understanding of coral reproductive timing, post-settlement growth, and survival. The technology provided will also facilitate photomicrography, photogrammetry, and the production of high-quality imagery and videos for researchers.

The new cutting-edge coral breeding facility will create a genetic bank of resilient coral and document the process like never before. It will be built by CSL – a UK-based team of researchers that work to better understand the life cycles of reefs to equip communities with the information they need to regenerate coral ecosystems. CSL will also provide training in Seychelles to operate the facility.

Coral reef restoration in the Seychelles has traditionally relied on the “coral gardening” (http://apo-opa.co/45rAo7K) technique where coral fragments are selected from existing reefs and grown in nurseries, before being transplanted back into degraded areas. However, given this process results in a reef populated by genetically identical corals, the technique falls short of creating corals that can routinely withstand the events that degrade them; for example, coral bleaching events, where stress triggered by rising ocean temperatures causes damage to their tissue. The lack of genetic diversity within gardened reefs is a critical weakness, rendering the technique only a temporary fix rather than a long-term solution for improving reef health and resiliency in the region.

"Currently, we're essentially cloning corals, creating reefs of genetically identical species," explains Dr Nirmal Shah, CEO of Nature Seychelles. "Evolution thrives on diversity – the strong, the weak, the healthy, and everything in between. To build truly resilient reefs, we need to embrace true diversity. Canon's partnership, alongside Coral Spawning Lab’s expertise allows us to do just that, by enabling us to breed corals and create a genetic bank of resilient species. Canon's technology will also allow us to unlock the secrets of coral reproduction, leading to more effective conservation strategies and, ultimately, inspiring true change in how we protect and regenerate these vital ecosystems "

Canon’s support is part of its broader commitment to environmental sustainability and using its imaging technology from cameras to satellites to further enable conservation efforts.

Healthy coral reefs are crucial for the Seychelles' tourism, fisheries, coastal protection, and biodiversity – and this partnership supports a more sustainable future for the islands.

"Coral reefs are the foundation of our economy, our environment, and our way of life," says Dr. Shah. "This partnership with Canon is not just about restoring reefs; it's about safeguarding the future of the Seychelles."

Dr Jamie Craggs, marine biologist and co-founder of the Coral Spawning Lab, says: "The Coral Spawning Lab has always pushed the boundaries of coral reproductive science. This partnership with Canon and Nature Seychelles allows us to continue that tradition of innovation, combining our expertise with their cutting-edge imaging technology to develop new and more effective approaches to coral conservation.

Working together, we can raise awareness about the urgent need for conservation with a broader audience. As a former underwater cameraman, I know the power of imagery to communicate complex scientific concepts and inspire action. By partnering with Canon, we can share the beauty and fragility of coral reefs with the world.”

Peter Bragg, Sustainability and Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA, says "Our partnership with Nature Seychelles and the Coral Spawning Lab in this innovative effort to protect the Seychelles' vital coral reefs, demonstrates our commitment to biodiversity. The power of our imaging technology and expertise can play a significant role in building a more sustainable future for small island nations facing the challenges of climate change. By providing the tools to see, understand, and share the story of coral reefs, we hope to empower communities and raise awareness to protect these vital ecosystems for generations to come."

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (http://apo-opa.co/4jTcjtZ) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com

About Nature Seychelles:

Nature Seychelles is a leading environmental organization dedicated to the conservation and sustainable management of the Seychelles' natural resources. Through research, education, and community engagement, Nature Seychelles works to protect the Seychelles' unique biodiversity and promote a sustainable future for the islands.

About Coral Spawning Lab:

Coral Spawning Lab are pioneers in land-based sexual coral reproduction. Their groundbreaking research, technical expertise in coral propagation, and extensive experience in restoration projects enable them to advance research and selective breeding programs—helping repair damaged coral reefs at scales that can make a meaningful difference to our oceans and our planet. Their goal is to empower and equip every practitioner, reef manager, and restorer with the tools and knowledge needed to spawn coral in land-based facilities.