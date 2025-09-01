Canon Central&North Africa (CCNA) (https://en.Canon-CNA.com/) has been honored with two prestigious Gold Awards at 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards®.

Known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management”, HCM Excellence Awards® Program recognizes Global Leaders in Human Capital Management Innovation, underscoring its commitment to talent development, employee experience, and inclusivity in the workplace.

The company won two Golds across both the applied categories in its first-ever entry into the awards. This stands as a testimony to the meaningful impact created by the transformative initiatives in driving people ambition and broader organizational goals.

Talent Management: Best High Potential Development

For our CCNA Future Leader Program - a structured and personalized development journey prepares high-potential employees to grow into critical leadership roles, strengthening both talent and organizational growth. Inspired by our San-ji philosophy, which emphasizes self-management, self-motivation, and self-awareness this program is co-led by the employee and manager, enabled by HR.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - Best Learning Program Supporting Diversity, Equity, Inclusion&Belonging (DEIB)

For our CCNA Clubs – Express, Elevate, Empower – an initiative launched as part of CCNA’s DEI strategy with an aim to foster open dialogue, inclusivity, and equitable skill development, creating a workplace where every employee feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute.

Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central&North Africa, said:

“I am incredibly proud of this achievement, with CCNA winning two Gold Brandon Hall Group Awards. These recognitions reflect not only the strength of our programs and the passion of our people, but also the outstanding efforts of our HR team, whose vision and dedication made this achievement possible. At CCNA, we believe our success begins with our employees, and these awards reaffirm our commitment to developing talent and building an inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.”

Deepali Arora, HR Director, Canon Central&North Africa, added:

“Absolutely honored to receive this accolade. At Canon, our People strategy is anchored in elevating employee experience, building differentiated capability, and fostering innovative culture. Initiatives like the Future Leader Program and CCNA Clubs stand as the key proponents of our strategy and have delivered purpose led impact. A big shout to our leaders and our people for continuing to inspire and embrace meaningful change.’’

This recognition reaffirms Canon Central&North Africa’s vision of nurturing future ready workforce while shaping a workplace rooted in inclusivity, equity, and belonging.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://en.Canon-CNA.com/) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/45XVoRT) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: https://en.Canon-CNA.com/