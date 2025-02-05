Company hosted an exclusive delegation of key customers from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Senegal, Algeria, Morocco, and Egypt at ISE 2025.

The stand highlighted its PTZ, professional video, Cinema EOS, EOS R cameras and Canon's XC protocol integration across corporate, broadcast, government and education sectors.

Canon Central&North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com) showcased its strong regional presence at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona, Spain—the world’s largest AV systems integration expo, hosting a delegation of key customers from East, West, North, and Central Africa. The event served as a key platform to demonstrate how Canon’s advanced video and imaging solutions seamlessly integrate to meet the evolving needs of corporate and higher education sectors, as well as system integrators across Africa.

With a theme of ‘stand out made simple’ Canon showcased how its partnerships with leading AV innovators can help deliver exciting solutions for companies and organisations seeking to make high quality video production easy for all, regardless of ability or experience.

Showcasing its award-winning range of PTZ, professional video, Cinema EOS and EOS R system cameras, Canon’s focus this year is on partnerships – and how together they can deliver bespoke creative solutions in the corporate and higher education sectors.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director explained: “At the event, we aimed to inspire corporate customers to invest in in-house studios by demonstrating how effortless it is to use Canon’s automated video solutions. In the education sector, we showcased how Canon’s streaming solutions, including PTZ cameras, enhances students' learning experiences by improving content delivery. Additionally, we highlighted tailored solutions for the broadcast and government sectors, demonstrating how Canon’s innovative imaging technology supports high-quality content creation and advanced surveillance needs. Through strategic partnerships, we highlighted creative solutions tailored for corporate environments, higher education, and system integrators—covering in-house studio content creation, video conferencing, and hybrid learning. The Canon stand featured multiple zones designed to showcase these innovations, reinforcing our commitment to empowering businesses and institutions with cutting-edge imaging technology.”

Networking Opportunity

Networking remained a key focus for Canon at the event, as the team engaged with industry experts, AV consultants, and system integrators to strengthen both new and existing relationships. The platform also served as a strategic opportunity to highlight the Canon Pro-Imaging System Integrator Program, launched last year to support system integrators through technology integration, business performance recognition, and shared growth opportunities. Building on this, the Multicam Show, a series of immersive events held across various parts of Africa, further emphasized Canon’s commitment to showcasing multicam solutions to partners. This program and initiative together enable partners to explore innovative solutions, drive business success, and stay ahead in a competitive market.

“At Canon Central&North Africa, fostering partnerships and enhancing customer experience are at the heart of our strategy,” said Rashad Ghani. “Through our Pro-Imaging System Integrator Program, we are committed to supporting system integrators with seamless multi-camera and imaging solutions that elevate their projects. We were proud to host system integrators from across Africa—including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Senegal, Algeria, Morocco, and Egypt—giving them firsthand experience of how Canon’s innovations integrate effortlessly across diverse applications. These engagements not only strengthened collaborations but also reinforced our vision of driving the future of imaging together.”

The Canon stand at ISE this year

The Canon stand featured an array of zones and partnerships this year, with solutions for in-house studio content creation, video conferencing and hybrid learning. Canon will be partnering with key industry solution providers in these spaces such as Get Your Studio, Stack Control and Tracking Master. These solutions on the stand had a heavy emphasis on automation, reinforcing the message that stand out quality content can be made simple. This included a creative software solution to help operate PTZ cameras dynamically and efficiently. Canon also debuted a new, exciting concept product which aims to help businesses produce 3D renders and MP4 video files with ease, for example for archival purposes.

