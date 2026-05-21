Practical training in photography, filmmaking, and journalism

Access to Canon’s interactive virtual film school for aspiring storytellers

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) has partnered with Makerere University in Uganda to deliver Canon Academy Photo&Video programmes, providing students with hands-on training in photography, filmmaking, and journalism. The initiative will provide hands-on training in photography, filmmaking, and journalism, while giving students access to Canon Academy Video, Canon’s virtual film school. The collaboration underscores Canon’s continued commitment to youth empowerment, creative education, and strengthening Africa’s visual storytelling industry as CCNA approaches its 10-year milestone in 2026.

Inspiring Tomorrow’s Storytellers

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa, said, “We’re proud to celebrate ten years of CCNA by investing in the next generation of creatives. Our partnership with Makerere University enables us to share Canon Academy’s resources with aspiring storytellers, helping them build the technical and creative skills needed to shape Africa’s visual narrative. By offering access to training, mentorship, and learning platforms, we’re supporting students on their journey into photography, filmmaking, journalism, and digital content creation.”

Strengthening Educational Ties

The collaboration builds on Canon’s established relationship with Makerere University, where Canon has previously hosted training weeks and workshops. Makerere University, founded in 1922, has grown into one of Africa’s most prestigious institutions of higher learning, with a long tradition of excellence in journalism, media, and communication studies. By integrating Canon Academy workshops into the university’s curriculum, the initiative combines academic learning with practical, industry-focused training, helping prepare students for careers in Africa’s rapidly growing creative sector.

Overview of Workshops and Training

Students and local professionals can expect a diverse range of workshops and training sessions, including:

Dedicated Media Workshop: Local journalists and media professionals will join sessions led by Canon trainer Elayne Okaya, exploring Canon’s photo and video ecosystem and gaining hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology.

Local journalists and media professionals will join sessions led by Canon trainer Elayne Okaya, exploring Canon’s photo and video ecosystem and gaining hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology. Canon Camera Innovation Workshop: Students will immerse themselves in Canon’s imaging tools, guided by Canon trainer Elayne Okaya, with insights into the latest products for content creation and practical demonstrations.

Students will immerse themselves in Canon’s imaging tools, guided by Canon trainer Elayne Okaya, with insights into the latest products for content creation and practical demonstrations. Journalism Workshops: Two sessions will focus on visual storytelling, ethics, and best practices in modern reporting, helping students strengthen their skills with Canon technology guided by certified trainer Miriam Watsemba.

Two sessions will focus on visual storytelling, ethics, and best practices in modern reporting, helping students strengthen their skills with Canon technology guided by certified trainer Miriam Watsemba. Canon Academy Video Platform: Canon Educational Programmes Manager Katie Simmonds will introduce students to the virtual film school, guiding them through structured online learning and certification opportunities.

Canon Educational Programmes Manager Katie Simmonds will introduce students to the virtual film school, guiding them through structured online learning and certification opportunities. Basic Filmmaking Workshop: A three-day course led by Elayne Okaya will cover filmmaking fundamentals, including camera movement, scene structure, and production techniques, with access to Canon equipment for hands-on practice.

Supporting Africa’s Creative Economy

As Africa’s creative economy continues to expand, there is a growing need for practical training that equips young people with the skills required for careers in filmmaking, journalism, and digital content creation. By combining technical expertise with hands-on experience, initiatives like this help students build the confidence needed to succeed in a fast-evolving creative landscape. Dr Nakiwala Aisha Sembatya, the Chair department of Journalism and Communication noted that, “This collaboration gives our students direct access to industry expertise and practical experience in photography, filmmaking, and journalism. Canon’s training platforms will enhance our academic programmes and prepare students for careers in the media and creative sectors.”

Canon Miraisha and Long-Term Commitment

The partnership with Makerere University forms part of Canon’s broader Miraisha Programme and education-led ecosystem across Africa. By working with universities, training institutions, and creative communities, Canon supports young people in building careers in visual storytelling and digital content creation. As CCNA marks a decade of operations in Africa, the company continues to invest in initiatives that expand access to skills, nurture creative talent, and strengthen Africa’s future creative industries reflecting Canon’s Kyosei philosophy of living and working together for the common good.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4nGBJ1r) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com