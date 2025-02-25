Canon Inc. (www.Canon-CNA.com) announced today that the company’s interchangeable-lens digital cameras (digital SLR and mirrorless cameras) have maintained the No. 1 share1 of the global market for 22 consecutive years from 2003 to 2024.

Canon’s EOS series of interchangeable lens digital cameras is an imaging system based on the basic concept of “Speed, Comfort, and High Image Quality,” for which the company has developed proprietary key components, including CMOS image sensors, the DIGIC image processors, and interchangeable lenses. Putting together a wide-ranging product lineup—from high-performance flagship models that are highly trusted by professionals to entry-level models that allow users to enjoy full-scale shooting with easy operation, as well as a rich selection of over 1202 RF and EF series lenses that make possible a wealth of creative expression—Canon continues to support the diverse needs of customers.

Throughout its 22-year history, the EOS series has led the market with a range of outstanding models. During the dawn of digital SLR cameras, Canon introduced its breakthrough EOS 300D (EOS Digital Rebel or EOS Kiss Digital in other regions) in September 2003. By launching this groundbreaking camera, which was competitively priced and featured a compact, lightweight design, Canon spurred growth in the digital SLR market, capturing the top share of the global market and heralding the age of digital SLR cameras.

Canon has continued to release further innovative cameras by launching the professional-model EOS-1D series and the EOS 5D series, which paved the way for digital SLR video recording. The company’s desire to further expand the boundaries of visual expression led to its next-generation EOS R SYSTEM, launched in October 2018, that includes the full-frame mirrorless camera EOS R5—the first camera to feature 8K video recording3—released in July 2020 and the EOS R3 in November 2021, which features tracking of fast-moving subjects and continuous shooting performance. In addition, it launched the EOS VR SYSTEM, designed to record video for virtual reality content, in December 2021.

In 2024, Canon managed to secure the No. 1 share of the global market once again for the 22nd consecutive year by further enhancing its lineup of EOS R Series cameras and lenses.

For cameras, Canon released the EOS R5 Mark II (August 2024), a full-frame mirrorless camera for hybrid creatives seeking top-grade performance and versatility all in one package, and the EOS R1 (November 2024), the first flagship model of the EOS R SYSTEM. Both models featured the new image processing system “Accelerated Capture” and included diverse video shooting functions accumulated through the CINEMA EOS SYSTEM for achieving high-speed analysis and high-speed shooting.

As for lenses, in 2024 Canon expanded its L-series lineup of large-aperture single-focus lenses, which contribute to full-fledged video production, and added 15 models of RF lenses4, including two types of lenses that facilitate making 3D VR videos to meet the growing demand for video and handle 3D imaging.

Going forward, Canon will continue to refine its proprietary imaging technologies while bringing fulfillment and excitement to people’s daily lives as well as promoting the spread of photo and video culture by providing products, services, and solutions that meet its customers’ diverse needs.

1 Based on a Canon survey.

2 Types of lenses sold vary according to each market. Includes four types of extenders. Among lenses announced as of 24 February 2025.

3 Among digital interchangeable-lens cameras released prior to 08 July 2020.

4 In 2024, Canon released the following 15 RF lenses (including RF Cinema lenses): RF-S 3.9mm F3.5 STM DUAL FISHEYE (June), RF 35mm F1.4 L VCM (July), RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM (September), RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL (November), RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM Z (November), RF 24mm F1.4 L VCM (December), RF 50mm F1.4 L VCM (December), CN-R24mm T1.5 L F (January), CN-R35mm T1.5 L F (January), CN-R50mm T1.3 L F (January), CN-R85mm T1.3 L F (January), CN-R14mm T3.1 L F (February), CN-R20mm T1.5 L F (March), CN-R135mm T2.2 L F (April), and CN7×17 KAS T／R1 (October)

