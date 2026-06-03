Preparations are well underway for the 6th Canada–Africa Business Conference, taking place in Lagos, Nigeria, on June 24–25, 2026, with dozens of Canadian companies already anticipated to participate.

The Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development), recently concluded a visit to Nigeria, from May 21 to 22, 2026, where he highlighted the 6th Canada–Africa Business Conference (https://apo-opa.co/3RzYGYi), taking place later this month in Lagos. This flagship conference, led by the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, will convene senior decision-makers from across Canada and Nigeria to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment and large-scale project delivery across the continent.

Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada–Africa Chamber of Business, said the Secretary of State’s recognition (https://apo-opa.co/4uWl5xq) of the conference, during his recent visit to Nigeria, reinforces the role of key private-sector partners.

“I wish to thank Zenith Bank Plc for taking the lead in accelerating Canada–Africa trade and investment as a financial institution of choice for Canadian companies across the continent, as we build the Canada–Africa growth story together in this important next chapter of global growth,” said Bloor.

The 6th Canada–Africa Business Conference will bring together business leaders, investors, institutional partners, and senior representatives of governments to advance practical opportunities including – but not limited to - trade, investment, financing, infrastructure, retail expansion, technology and energy.

The Chamber said the conference forms part of its broader work to strengthen private-sector-led economic ties between Canada and Africa, supporting trade diversification and deeper commercial engagement with one of the world’s fastest-growing regions.

“Nigeria is Canada's second-largest merchandise trading partner in Africa and represents an important market as we look to double our non-U.S. exports by 2035. I'm pleased to see so many Canadian businesses take part in the upcoming Canada-Africa Business Conference in Lagos, Nigeria. By fostering increased Canada-Nigeria partnerships in the financial services, infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture, and clean technologies sectors, we are supporting trade diversification, creating well-paying jobs, and driving sustainable economic growth in Canada and across the African continent.” - Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade, Canada.

“We look forward to bringing Canadian companies to the conference and engaging with Nigeria’s private and public sectors. Canada’s engagement in Nigeria reflects a broader vision for our relationship with Africa, one grounded in the understanding that the next chapter of global growth is being shaped as much in Lagos, Nairobi, and Accra as in London, New York, and Toronto. The centre of gravity of the global economy is shifting, and Canada is ready to help shape that future together.” - Secretary of State for International Development, Honourable Randeep Sarai, Canada.

“Zenith Bank Plc is proud to serve as headline sponsor of the 6th Canada–Africa Business Conference in Lagos, an important platform for deepening trade and investment between Canada and Nigeria. As one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, we are committed to supporting Canadian companies seeking to engage with Nigeria and the broader continent, while advancing practical partnerships that contribute to shared growth, innovation, and sustainable prosperity. - Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON - Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc.

“With over a decade of on-the-ground operations in Nigeria, GardaWorld Security - Africa is delighted to support the 6th Canada-Africa Business Conference in Lagos. This event provides a valuable forum to showcase our experience as a business with Canadian roots while highlighting the strong opportunities presented by Nigeria's dynamic economy.

Backed by established operations and infrastructure in 13 African countries, GardaWorld Security - Africa is a global champion in sophisticated, tailored security services and technology solutions. We remain firmly committed in supporting businesses and other organizations to thrive in Nigeria and across the continent.” – Mike Gibson, Managing Director – Angola, DRC, Mozambique&Nigeria, GardaWorld Security - Africa.

About the Canada–Africa Chamber of Business:

The Canada–Africa Chamber of Business is a leading private-sector platform accelerating trade and investment between Canada and African markets. Through major conferences, sector-focused programs, and high-level business engagement, the Chamber convenes companies, investors, institutions, and government leaders to advance practical partnerships and long-term economic growth.