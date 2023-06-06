Canada is deeply concerned by the growing humanitarian impacts of conflict and climate events in East Africa, including in Sudan, that have forced hunger upon millions of people in the region. Severe droughts continue to plague the region, leaving millions of people without reliable access to food and water, while nearly 1.4 million people have been forced to flee their homes since the conflict in Sudan began on April 15, 2023.
Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced that the Government of Canada will match donations to the Humanitarian Coalition—a coalition of Canadian aid organizations—in response to this crisis through its matching fund Conflict, Climate and Hunger. Every donation made by individuals to the Humanitarian Coalition and its members from May 1 to June 30, 2023, will be matched to a maximum of $5 million. Canada recognizes that these events have added strain on regions neighbouring Sudan. That is why this matching fund will also include funding for the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan, as well as East Africa in general.
The funds, raised through the generosity of Canadians, will help the Humanitarian Coalition and its members deliver life-saving services in East Africa, such as emergency food and nutrition assistance and emergency cash and vouchers, as well as necessary water, sanitation and health services.
Quotes
“Canadians believe in helping others in times of crisis. That is why the Government of Canada is joining with Canadians in supporting the Humanitarian Coalition and its members, which are providing life-saving assistance on the ground in East Africa. We continue to look at other ways to assist those impacted by the crisis.”
- Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada
Quick facts
The Humanitarian Coalition brings together leading Canadian humanitarian organizations to offer Canadians a simple and effective way to help during international humanitarian crises.
The Humanitarian Coalition’s members are Action Against Hunger Canada, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World Canada, Humanity and Inclusion Canada, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children Canada and World Vision Canada.
Once the matching period ends, the Government of Canada will transfer the matching funds to the Humanitarian Coalition, which will in turn disburse the funds among its members based on criteria such as their capacity and presence in the affected region.
Nearly 1.4 million people have been forced to flee their homes since the Sudan conflict started on April 15 this year and are now displaced in Sudan and other countries in the region.
The Horn of Africa is experiencing the most severe drought in recent history, a climatic event not seen in at least 40 years.
To date in 2023, Canada has provided $216 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to respond to needs in the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan, as well as East Africa in general.