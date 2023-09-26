Global Affairs Canada


The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced the following diplomatic appointments:

Maryse Guilbeault becomes Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ms. Guilbeault replaces Benoît-Pierre Laramée.

Andrew Turner becomes Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia. Mr. Turner replaces Alison LeClaire.

