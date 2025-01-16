At an activity assessment meeting held in Mendefera on 14 January, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the Southern Region, urged PFDJ organizations in the region to play a leading role in implementing development programs.

According to a report presented by Ms. Amete Neguse, secretary of the PFDJ in the region, significant efforts were made in 2024 to establish socio-economic organizations, raise public awareness, and support families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens.

Highlighting the efforts made in all sub-zones to enhance political awareness and public productivity, Ms. Amete called for stronger participation to achieve better outcomes.

In his report on organizational and political activities, Mr. Saleh Osman noted that about 2 million Nakfa was disbursed to support families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens. Entertainment programs were also organized for members of the Defense Forces contributing to various regional development projects.

Participants extensively discussed the reports presented and adopted several recommendations.