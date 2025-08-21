African Newspage (www.AfricanNewspage.net) is the official media partner of the 6th All-Africa Intellectual Property Summit (AAIPS 2025).

With Africa’s knowledge economy surging—African startups raised $289 million in January 2025 alone, a 240% year-on-year increase—AAIPS 2025 provides a premier stage to display innovations, forge strategic partnerships, and amplify visibility across the continent and beyond.

6 Reasons Why Exhibit at AAIPS 2025?

1. Brand Visibility&Market Expansion

Exhibitors gain direct exposure to government leaders, private sector executives, and creative industry stakeholders. Demonstrating your IP solutions face-to-face creates lasting impressions, positioning your brand with those who matter most.

2. Networking with Decisionmakers

Over 300 delegates, including ministers, policymakers, investors, academics, and innovators, will attend. This unique mix enables startups, SMEs, and IP professionals to build partnerships and engage directly with potential clients and funders.

3. Policy Influence

AAIPS is more than an exhibition—it is a Pan-African platform shaping the future of IP policy. Exhibitors gain a front-row seat in influencing IP policy discussions and aligning Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

4. Access to Finance&New Markets

Investors and development agencies will attend AAIPS 2025 seeking innovations to support. Exhibiting at the Summit will open doors to capital, joint ventures, and partnerships to scale your ideas.

5. Thought Leadership&Credibility

Showcase expertise, position your brand as an IP leader, and connect with Africa’s growing innovation ecosystem.

6. Learning&Feedback

Engage directly with participants, gather market insights, and refine your offerings based on real-time feedback.

Exhibition Zones

Innovation&Technology Zone – Innovators, entrepreneurs, and creators.

– Innovators, entrepreneurs, and creators. Cultural Heritage&Creativity Zone – Showcasing Africa’s traditions and creative industries.

– Showcasing Africa’s traditions and creative industries. SMEs&Industrial Innovation Zone – Startups, businesses, and research groups.

– Startups, businesses, and research groups. Youth&Women Entrepreneurs Zone – Empowering the next generation of Africa’s innovators.

– Empowering the next generation of Africa’s innovators. IP Experts&Advisory Zone – Law firms, IP consultants, and national IP offices.

Intellectual Property (IP) is central to Africa’s development and intra-continental trade, protecting inventions, designs, brands, and cultural expressions. The All-Africa IP Summit is not just a gathering—it is a movement to transform Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

Apply now to exhibit and reserve your booth in Dakar: AAIPS Exhibition Form: https://africaipsummit.it-rc.org/exhibition-form/

Deadline: August 31, 2025

Innovation isn’t silent—it exhibits loudly at the All-Africa IP Summit, 6th Edition in Dakar!