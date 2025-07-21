Angolan logistics and supply chain management company Cabship has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – as a Silver Partner. As the largest event of its kind on the continent, AEW: Invest in African Energies unites the entire African energy sector and its value chain, from upstream operators to technology and service providers to infrastructure developers and logistics firms. Cabship’s participation reflects a broader commitment to supporting African oil and gas projects through enhanced logistics and infrastructure development.

Celebrating 16 years of operations in 2025, Cabship has emerged as a strong logistics partner for oil and gas companies in Angola – sub-Saharan Africa’s second largest oil producer. The company is committed to enhancing the Angolan logistics value chain through infrastructure developments, modernized solutions and strong ties with international energy companies. With digitalization and diversification at the fore, the company works closely with operators in Angola as they strive to enhance crude production, diversify the energy industry through non-associated gas developments and scale-up energy exports and regional distribution.

Recent projects spearheaded by Cabship reflect this commitment. Notably, the company has bolstered its infrastructure in recent years under efforts to streamline oil and gas trade and storage. The company is looking at acquiring 50,000 m² construction yard near Malongo in Cabinda, which will enhance fabrication and logistics capabilities in both Cabinda and Soyo in Angola. Cabship is also in the process of establishing a diving and offshore marine support company in the Cabinda Special Economic Zone in partnership with maritime services provider Octomar. An agreement was signed between the companies in 2023. As of late-2024, the partners were finalizing key infrastructure plans and advancing discussions to acquire the requisite assets for marine and diving operations. The newly established marine company will play a strategic part in supporting offshore oil and gas operations, particularly as Angola plans to award new offshore concessions in the planned 2025 licensing round.

Cabship has a strong track record of working with a range of international operators in Angola. The company has provided a range of support services for upstream operators, including energy major Chevron and international energy company Azule Energy – some of the biggest operators in the country. Services include critical logistics and material management. Additionally, Cabship conducted comprehensive inventory audits for Etu Energies – Angola’s largest private oil company. The audit has significantly improved the reliability, availability and efficiency of Etu Energias’ inventory management.

Beyond Angola, Cabship is working at strengthening its global ties. The company has expanded its presence in the global landscape, recently opening an office in Houston in the United States. The Houston division will support the company’s procurement activities in Angola, providing a crucial link between the African nation and Houston – considered the world’s oil and gas hub. Specifically, the office will aid Chevron’s operations across the southern African region, thereby supporting new investments and upstream operations. Stepping into this picture, Cabship’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will support future collaborations and global partnerships. As the company seeks to expand its presence, taking Angolan expertise worldwide, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will serve as a catalyst for global connections.

“Cabship is a company that is committed to Africa’s oil and gas future. By enhancing its logistics and upstream service offerings, working closely with international operators and leveraging global partnerships to strengthen procurement, the company is positioning Africa as a key destination for oil and gas development. Angolan oil production will be driven by companies across the logistics sector, with Cabship at the fore,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.