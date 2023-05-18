Today, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula, officiated the inauguration ceremony of the newly constituted board of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA). The event marked a significant step towards implementing the Kenya Kwanza government’s health agenda and addressing the challenges faced by the institution.

During the ceremony, the Cabinet Secretary emphasized the importance of the board’s role in spearheading reforms within KEMSA. The newly appointed board members, consisting of professionals of high standing, are expected to bring their expertise to the table and work diligently to overcome the institution’s recent setbacks.

One of the primary objectives of the new management at KEMSA is to ensure effective and timely healthcare access for all Kenyans. Recognizing the vital role the institution plays in the country’s healthcare system, the Cabinet Secretary highlighted the need for the board members to prioritize the interests and well-being of the Kenyan population.

In a bold move, Cabinet Secretary Wafula issued a directive for all KEMSA employees who have been on leave for more than two years to report back to work. This directive, effective from tomorrow, Friday, May 19, 2023, aims to revitalize the institution’s workforce and enhance its capacity to meet the healthcare demands of the nation.

The decision to recall the over 300 KEMSA employees is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to rectifying the challenges faced by the institution. By bringing back experienced staff, KEMSA will be better equipped to streamline its operations, improve service delivery, and restore public confidence.

The Kenya Kwanza government’s health agenda emphasizes the need for accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare services for all citizens. With the newly constituted board and the directive to reinstate employees, the government is taking concrete steps to fulfill its promises and achieve these goals.

As the new board assumes its responsibilities, expectations are high for the institution to overcome its previous hurdles and deliver on its mandate effectively. The Kenyan public eagerly anticipates the positive impact the reforms will have on the country’s healthcare system, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for all.