Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that Angola-based global logistics and supply chain management company, Cabinda Shipping Services (CABSHIP) (https://CABSHIP.co.ao), will be attending and participating as a bronze sponsor at this year’s edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) conference and exhibition, set to take place from November 29 – December 01, 2022 in Luanda.

As a highly competitive company in oil and gas material management solutions, the participation of CABSHIP as a bronze sponsor at AOG 2022 – Angola’s premier gathering for energy policymakers, companies and investors – will be vital for shaping dialogue around the challenges and opportunities across the country’s oil and gas midstream and downstream sectors.

Since its establishment in 2009, CABSHIP has not only expanded its footprint across the Angolan market but has grown into one of the world’s leading customized logistics solution providers for the oil, gas and power industries with the company now boasting up to 536 offices in 310 cities.

With Angola – Africa’s largest oil producer (https://bit.ly/3y1Mseo) and upcoming global gas hub – seeking to maximize exploration, production and infrastructure development both on- and offshore, companies such as CABSHIP – having partnered with global majors such as bp and Chevron on warehouse and material management – and its transport and infrastructure installation services will be critical for fast-tracking the expansion of the southern African country’s hydrocarbons industry.

Moreover, with Angola maximizing the monetization of its vast energy resources to drive Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth through improved energy trading with both regional and international markets, freight forwarding, logistics and port operations solutions provided by CABSHIP will be crucial for enabling the hydrocarbon market to achieve its goals.

As a bronze sponsor for AOG 2022, CABSHIP will have access to exclusive networking sessions where the company will promote its innovative and next-generation logistics and marine services to local, regional and international energy companies. As a 100% Angolan owned service company, CABSHIP is well positioned to shape serious AOG 2022 discussions around local content development and the role local companies can play in boosting the country’s oil and gas industry and wider economy through job creation, skills development and GDP growth.

