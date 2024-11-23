In partnership with UN Women, the Burundian Community of HIV Positive Women and Girls (CBF+) promotes community mobilization initiatives to foster positive social norms to combat sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), the involvement of men in supporting their wives during antenatal care (ANC), and in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) of HIV/AIDS.

UN Women’s approach relies on a network of mixed groups of 45 people, comprised of 25 young leaders committed to promoting positive masculinity and 20 women and girls living with HIV/AIDS. In order to strengthen the sustainability and continuity of the interventions of these mixed groups, UN Women supports members of the groups in economic empowerment initiatives through initiation, coaching and support of their activities.

Under the patronage of the Governor of Rumonge province, five municipal administrators, representatives of CBF+, 45 community actors, and UN Women representatives, met in Rumonge (southern Burundi) on 15th November 2024 to support actions undertaken in the province to defend the rights of women and girls living with HIV and AIDS.

During the visit, equipment for income-generating initiatives (IGR) was provided to the representatives of these groups, including shop counters, shelves, tables, chairs, benches, weight scales, solar panels, lighting accessories as well as cans for storing oil.

It should be noted that the Network of Men in Favour of Positive Masculinity continues to expand throughout the province of Rumonge. Getting men involved as partners is an essential component of HIV and AIDS prevention and care because, in many cases, men are the decision-makers for issues related to reproductive and sexual health.

Men make a difference and the roles and responsibilities of men regarding the health of their female partners have a significant impact on the evolution of the epidemic.