The Director General of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) for East Africa, Nnenna Nwabufo, has expressed satisfaction with the implementation of projects funded by the Bank in Burundi.

During her four-day visit to the East African nation between March 18-21, Ms Nwabufo assessed the progress of projects supported by the Bank, including the East African Nutritional Sciences Institute (EANSI), which has received over $9 million from the African Development Bank. She was joined by the Burundian Minister of Education and Scientific Research, François Havyarimana.

Nwabufo remarked, “The buildings have been properly renovated, the laboratories (microbiological, food and medical) are well equipped, and the students are actively engaged in their courses.” She lauded the involvement of the Burundian Ministry of Education in implementing this innovative project aimed at benefiting countries in the East African Community.

Currently, 129 students from Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are pursuing specialized courses in nutrition and food processing.

Minister Havyarimana expressed satisfaction with Burundi hosting a sub-regional center of excellence, which is contributing to the country’s acquisition of highly specialized skills. He emphasized, “The project is clear evidence of the African Development Bank’s commitment to sustainable development through promoting quality education.”

Nwabufo also inspected the mordernization works at the Port of Bujumbura, co-funded by the African Development Bank and the European Union with $48.93 million. Her delegation observed with concern about the rising water levels in Lake Tanganyika, attributed to climate change. She pledged support for initiatives to mitigate potential damages.

Engaging with representatives of the Burundian private sector, Nwabufo commended their commitment to the country’s socio-economic development. She announced plans to dispatch a special mission by year-end to assess needs, make recommendations and outline how the Bank could support the private sector in Burundi.

