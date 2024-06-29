The Bulls Daisies and Sharks Women will meet at Loftus B field on Saturday in the only match of the SA Rugby Women’s Premier Division in what should be an entertaining affair.

All teams have a bye this week, but the two teams decided after mutual agreement to play their round 11 fixture this weekend.

The Daisies have not tasted defeat in Pretoria in two years and current form does not suggest a change in that, but the Sharks Women showed in recent weeks that they have turned the corner after a slow start to the season.

The big match-ups should be in the pack, where the Daisies have not been bossed around this season, but the Sharks pack are coming into their own.

Both backlines are also capable of scoring tries from anywhere, so spectators could be in for a very entertaining match.

Match information:

Bulls Daisies v Sharks Women

Saturday, 29 June 2024

Venue: Loftus B, Pretoria

Kick-off: 12h00

Referee: Angie Bezuidenhout

Leopards, Valke Women chasing second First Division win

The Leopards and Valke Women’s teams are chasing their second win of the season, and Limpopo Blue Bulls Women and Griffons Women a first in the third round of the SA Rugby Women’s First Division to be played in Potchefstroom, Kimberley, and Kempton Park.

The front runners in the tournament, SWD Eagirls, are enjoying their first bye of the tournament.

The Leopards are playing at home for the first time this season and will be keen to impress their Potchefstroom supporters against Pumas Women in a match that could be determined by the striking power of the Leopards backs.

The Griquas Women welcome the Limpopo Blue Bulls Women in Kimberley and will be aware of the two close defeats suffered by their visitors, who will be smarting for a first win. They have secured a four-try bonus point in each of those close defeats, but only converted one and if they can improve their conversion rate of those tries, success will not be far away.

Griquas come off a bye and will be eager for a second win at home in Kimberley.

The third match of the day, in Kempton Park, should result in a home win for the Valke Women in their match against the Griffons Women.

The Valke have scored nine tries in two outings and will be keen to keep up the tempo of play as the Griffons fell away in their defeat last week against Pumas.

Round Three fixtures (all matches on Saturday 29 June)

Leopards Women v Pumas Women

Venue: Olen Park, Potchefstroom

Kick-off: 12h00

Referee: Yohane Halgryn

Valke Women v Griffons Women

Venue: Barnard Stadium, Kempton Park

Kick-off: 12h15

Referee: Andiswa Mbilase

Griquas Women v Limpopo Blue Bulls Women

Venue: Suzuki Stadium, Kimberley

Kick-off: 13h00

Referee: Cammy Dyers

Issued by SA Rugby Communications

For further information, please contact:

Andy Colquhoun

GM: Communications and Commercial

+27 (0) 21 928 7010

+27 (0) 82 926 0789

andyc@sarugby.co.za

De Jongh Borchardt

Communications Manager

+27 (0) 21 928 7021

+27 (0) 82 999 9979

dejonghb@sarugby.co.za

Rayaan Adriaanse

Junior Rugby Media Manager

+27 (0) 21 928 7013

+27 (0) 82 999 0022

rayaan@sarugby.co.za

Sindiswa Ximba

Media Operations Coordinator

+27 (0) 21 928 7011

+27 (0) 60 504 1069

sindiswa.ximba@sarugby.co.za

Zeena Isaacs

Springbok Media Manager

+27 (0) 21 928 7020

+27 (0) 82 357 3112

ZeenaI@sarugby.co.za

JJ Harmse

Sevens and Women's Rugby Media Manager

+27 (0) 21 928 7014

+27 (0) 71 480 4570

jjharmse@sarugby.co.za

Media Resources:

Women’s Premier Division:

Latest News (https://apo-opa.co/4cIyCPI)

Fixtures&Results (https://apo-opa.co/4cyIfAM)

Standings (https://apo-opa.co/3zloVse)

Women’s First Division:

Latest News (https://apo-opa.co/4cIyCPI)

Fixtures&Results (https://apo-opa.co/4cnC42x)

Standings (https://apo-opa.co/3W0fMOG)

SA Women’s Rugby on social media:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3LpDkXj

X (Twitter): https://apo-opa.co/4bs29MF

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/45IyIor

TikTok: https://apo-opa.co/4bs2ajH

Please note, all match details are subject to change and will be kept updated on www.Springboks.Rugby.