With over 1 gigawatt of solar equipment supplied in South Africa in the past year, Trinasolar (www.Trinasolar.com) returns to the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) reaffirming its position as a long-term partner in Africa’s clean energy journey. At this year’s event in Cape Town, the company is spotlighting its next-generation solar and battery storage solutions, designed to withstand extreme weather, harsh environmental conditions, and evolving grid demands across the continent.

“As the energy crisis and climate volatility continue to impact South Africa and the broader African region, Trinasolar is focused on delivering real solutions that enable long-term energy security,” said Vincent Wu, Global Sales Vice President and MEA MU Head at Trinasolar. “Our high-efficiency PV modules and advanced energy storage systems are engineered to meet the challenging realities on the ground. Through our presence at AEF, we’re reinforcing our commitment to supporting Africa’s transition to a greener, more stable energy future; one built on innovation, resilience, and strategic collaboration.”

Taking centre stage is the launch of the Vertex N 630W (NED19RC.20), Trinasolar’s newest ultra-durable solar module. Tailored for Africa’s diverse and often unpredictable conditions, the module features reinforced mechanical design, anti-dust and corrosion-resistant components, and a record-breaking 55 mm hail resistance rating, which is more than double the industry standard.

Certified for fire safety and built to perform in environments rich in salt, ammonia, and sand, the module delivers a maximum power output of 630W and up to 23.3% efficiency. Its low-voltage, high-string design is compatible with leading inverters, while reducing system costs and installation time for commercial and utility-scale developers.

“We’re seeing strong momentum across the region, especially in the commercial, industrial, and utility-scale sectors where innovation and ease of installation matter,” said Zaheer Khan, Regional Director for South Africa, Trinasolar MEA. “Installers and partners are drawn to solutions like the Vertex N 630W, not just for its performance, but because it addresses real operational challenges in tough environments.

“In just the past year, Trinasolar has delivered over a gigawatt of technology solar equipment in South Africa alone,” Khan added. “It’s a milestone that reflects our growing footprint, trusted relationships, and long-term commitment to the region. And we’re just getting started.”

Trinasolar’s growing Africa portfolio includes solar modules, smart tracker systems, energy storage solutions, and floating PV technologies. These offerings are designed to meet the continent’s diverse energy needs with quality, flexibility, and integration at the core. With local presence in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and warehouse facilities in Durban that maintain 10–20 megawatts of stock for quick nationwide delivery, Trinasolar supports rapid deployment across the region. Its expanding footprint includes commercial engagement in Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, and other strategic markets.

Over the past decade, Trinasolar has played a key role in shaping South Africa’s solar market—driving utility-scale projects, enabling C&I growth, and supporting the country’s path toward decentralisation and clean energy. As Africa’s energy transition accelerates, Trinasolar remains focused on scaling integrated systems, expanding local talent and operations, and collaborating closely with governments, utilities, and private sector partners to deliver long-term energy resilience.

Trinasolar will be exhibiting at Booth B15 at the Africa Energy Forum in Cape Town from 17–20 June, where its senior team will be available for business meetings and stakeholder discussions.

