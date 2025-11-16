Applause, dust, and relief filled the air as the Abyei people gathered at Banton Bridge on River Kiir's edge. The bridge that linked families, markets, and UNISFA patrols had largely been broken and was in a state of disrepair for months, endangering the lives of commuters and hindering free movement. That danger that loomed over each crossing was removed in October. The newly rebuild bridge, which once again connects Abyei's center and southern villages, is the result of the tireless efforts of the Vietnamese Level-2 Engineering Company (VMECC-4), giving the area that has long been known for its resilience new hope and opportunities.

“With this bridge, we are honored to contribute to peace in Abyei in a lasting way,” said VMECC-4 Commander Lieutenant Colonel Trinh Van Cuong. “Vietnamese peacekeepers worked to create peace, brick by brick, in addition to defending it.”

Considering the technical and environmental difficulties, the team accomplished the project in a remarkable seven days. The engineers made sure the bridge was strong, secure, and ready to support the weight of trucks, traders, and dreams alike by rebuilding it piece by piece despite the rainy season and restricted access to resources.

Villagers gathered as the final bolts were tightened. There was singing and dancing when the bridge was formally reopened. The blue-helmet engineers stood proudly next to their work, and men, women, and children crossed, smiling and waving. Acting Chief Administration Justice Charles Abyei stated, “This bridge is more than infrastructure.” “It represents cooperation and a common resolve.”

The day's joy revealed a technical feat as well as a deeply human accomplishment. Before the newly rebuild bridge, the local community and UNISFA peacekeepers had to make the risky crossings or long detours to get to markets, health facilities, schools, and for family visits.

UNISFA's Force Chief of Staff, Colonel Alexander De Lima, commended the Vietnamese engineers' diligence and promptness: “Their dedication shows how engineering can directly strengthen security and stability. It’s about connection, between people, between communities, and between nations working together for peace.”

However, the engineers did more than just rebuild the bridge. VMECC-4 provided food and basic supplies to the local population in addition to their construction work; these small acts had profound significance in a place where empathy is just as important as concrete. The restoration of the Banton Bridge is a component of UNISFA's overarching goal to promote peace through action. In Abyei, where connectivity and mobility are vital to day-to-day existence, the Mission has sought to safeguard civilians, advance peace, and facilitate humanitarian access since its founding in 2011.

On the day of the reopening, the new bridge, a strong steel and stone ribbon that spans the bridge, shone in the last of the light as dusk approached. On its surface, UNISFA peacekeepers stood guard, grinning, while children ran and elderly people walked cautiously.

All in all, the spirit of collaboration that shapes Abyei's future is now carried by the bridge in addition to people and cars. One rebuilt connection at a time.