BroadReach Group (https://BroadreachCorporation.com/) and Washington-based BAO Systems have entered into a collaboration agreement that will advance how patients can benefit from ethical healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) across continents.

BroadReach (https://BroadreachCorporation.com/) and BAO are collaborating on the enablement of DHIS2 (https://DHIS2.org/), powered by AI from Vantage Health Technologies, part of BroadReach Group. DHIS2 is the world’s largest health information management system, underpinning healthcare systems across more than 100 countries. BAO Systems (https://apo-opa.co/3LokMXm) is a US-based health IT organization with deep expertise in implementing DHIS2 globally.

The partners will use AI-powered DHIS2 to support the performance of healthcare operations and the health workforce to be more efficient and effective, optimizing scarce resources. Initial areas of focus include HIV prevention, care, and treatment, as well as reproductive health.

Chris LeGrand, CEO of BroadReach Group, said: “In the evolving landscape of global health, digital innovation emerges as a beacon of hope, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare accessibility and quality. We are honored to partner with BAO Systems to drive advancement in how AI can add value to our customers and ultimately better health outcomes.”

Paul Bhuhi, Managing Director of Vantage Health Technologies, says: “Working together BroadReach Group and BAO systems will bring all the benefits of ethical AI to collaborate in the creation of AI driven insights that improve health systems performance and health outcomes. BroadReach will achieve this via its AI driven platform ‘Vantage’, and BAO Systems will collaborate with its deep knowledge on DHIS2 and other health data sources. Together BroadReach Group and BAO Systems will unlock the value that sits within existing ICT platforms and data streams, such as DHIS2, and offer next generation value from that data to its customers and users.”

Steffen Tengesdal, CEO of BAO Systems, added: “Our collaboration with BroadReach Group marks a significant step forward in leveraging data and AI to enhance health system performance. By combining our expertise in DHIS2 with BroadReach’s AI-driven platform, Vantage, we aim to unlock the value of existing ICT platforms and data streams, providing next-generation insights and improving health outcomes globally.”

About BroadReach Group:

BroadReach Group is a group of social impact businesses focused on harnessing innovation and technology to empower human action. Since 2003 BroadReach Group has worked in over 30 countries to support governments, international NGOs, public and private sector to improve health outcomes for their populations.

BroadReach has been at the forefront of developing innovative approaches to improve the outcome of people living with HIV, TB and other diseases for more than 20 years. BroadReach Group has two mutually reinforcing businesses, BroadReach Health Development and Vantage Health Technologies. We help health organizations optimize health outcomes and resources by using AI and Machine Learning to enable timely and informed action to deliver better health outcomes, more efficient use of scarce resources, cost efficiencies, improved organizational performance and more sustainable health systems.

About BAO Systems:

BAO Systems is a leading provider of innovative data technology solutions for global health programs and other international development sectors. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., BAO Systems specializes in implementing DHIS2, the world’s largest health information management system. The company offers a suite of services including data analytics, system integration, and training, aimed at empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions to improve health outcomes. BAO Systems has a strong track record of supporting international health programs and has been instrumental in advancing the use of data for better decision-making across numerous countries.