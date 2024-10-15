His Excellency Neil Wigan, the British High Commissioner to Kenya, paid a courtesy call to Dr. Deborah M. Barasa, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Health, to discuss ongoing health collaborations between Kenya and the UK.

The meeting aimed to review the progress of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two nations, focusing on advancing key health initiatives and enhancing cooperation in critical healthcare areas.

During the meeting, Dr. Barasa provided updates on several key initiatives under the MoU, including the deployment of Kenyan nurses to the UK, the strengthening of the Kenya-UK Health Partnership, and the Kenya-UK Health Alliance.

The long-standing collaboration between KEMRI and the Wellcome Trust, particularly in tackling malaria and the COVID-19 pandemic, was also discussed.

Both parties addressed the critical issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), with Dr. Barasa acknowledging the UK's support through the Fleming Fund, which focuses on improving antimicrobial usage and data sharing. The UK’s contribution to the Global Fund, which aids Kenya’s efforts to combat HIV, TB, and malaria, was highlighted as well.

Ambassador Wigan reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s health sector and advancing the goals of universal health coverage and improved healthcare access. The meeting underscored the importance of continued collaboration to enhance healthcare delivery and improve health outcomes for Kenyans.