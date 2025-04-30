Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) today announces the RF 75-300mm F4-5.6, a lightweight, easy-to-use telephoto zoom lens that’s ideal for users starting out in nature and sports photography with an EOS R System camera.

With its amazing reach and flexible zoom range, the RF 75-300mm F4-5.6 provides creative freedom when shooting photos and video of subjects you can’t physically get close to. Users can keep their distance to avoid disturbing wild animals and birds or zoom right into the action when photographing a sports event from the sidelines. The streamlined design lets users react quickly, with a large zoom ring requiring little more than a quarter of a turn to run through the entire zoom range.

At 300mm it’s possible to get as close as 1.5m to fill the frame with detail, making this lens a practical solution for portraits of animals and people. The long zoom and wide, seven-blade aperture ensure superb separation between a sharp subject and blurred background for a refined look.

This classic entry-level, full-frame 75-300mm lens can be used on any camera equipped with Canon’s advanced RF mount. Paired with an APS-C body such as the EOS R100, it delivers a more powerful 120-480mm effective reach to bring distant subjects even closer. Despite its extensive telephoto coverage, the lens weighs just 507g and is a compact 146.1mm in length when retracted. It’s one of the lightest lenses in its class and ready to go anywhere, from local sport matches to remote nature reserves.

The versatile range of focal lengths, affordable pricing and outstanding portability of the RF 75-300mm F4-5.6 ensure that everyone is able to extend their reach and take their passion further.

Key features of the RF 75-300mm F4-5.6:

• Flexible 75-300mm focal length range for full-frame EOS R System cameras, extending to 120-480mm equivalent view on APS-C models

• 1.5 metre minimum focusing distance at 300mm for frame-filling detail

• Compact and lightweight design: Measures just 146.1mm in length when stored and weighs approximately 507g

• 7-blade circular aperture for beautiful background blur

• Super Spectra coating to reduce ghosting and flare

For more information about the RF 75-300mm F4-5.6, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/3ELM2PF

